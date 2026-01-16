MDC reminds hunters of changes to the 2026 coyote hunting season

Body

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) reminds hunters they can now use artificial light and other methods for an extended period during the coyote hunting season. Regulations changes approved by the Conservation Commission in fall 2025 allow the use of artificial light, night vision, and thermal imagery equipment from Jan. 1 through Sept. 30, excluding the prescribed spring turkey hunting season. The changes took effect Jan. 1, 2026.

During this extended period, coyotes may not be chased, pursued, or taken during the daylight hours from April 1 through the day prior to the beginning of the spring turkey hunting season. Coyotes, except as otherwise provided in the Wildlife Code of Missouri, may be taken by hunting, and pelts and carcasses may be possessed, transported, and sold in any numbers throughout the year.

Special method restrictions apply during spring turkey season, elk season and deer season. See Allowed & Prohibited methods at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/o3H. Any questions about conservation area regulations and the Wildlife Code can be directed to local MDC staff. Find local MDC staff by county at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/4ok.

Find a complete list of Missouri’s hunting seasons at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/o3j.