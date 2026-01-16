January 16th, 2026 - Attorney General Jason Miyares Sues Solar Company Founders and Lenders for Misrepresenting Savings and Hiding Loan Fees

Commonwealth of Virginia

Attorney General Jason Miyares Sues Solar Company Founders and Lenders for Misrepresenting Savings and Hiding Loan Fees

Deceptive Conduct Impacts nearly 4,000 Virginians who Purchased Solar Panels from Power Home Solar

RICHMOND (January 15, 2026) - Today, Attorney General Jason Miyares filed a lawsuit in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia in Richmond, Virginia, against individuals and financial institutions involved in making loans for Power Home Solar, in violation of state and federal consumer protection laws. This lawsuit arises from a multi-year and multistate investigation of the now-defunct Power Home Solar, d/b/a Pink Energy, which this Office and other states publicly disclosed in 2022 as released here.

“I am filing this lawsuit today after a years-long investigation involving hundreds of complaints filed with my Office against Power Home Solar,” said Attorney General Jason Miyares. “Almost 500 complaints filed against the company had common themes that solar systems failed and did not save money.” As alleged in the complaint, the investigation discovered widespread and systematic deception in the marketing and sale of solar systems and loans. Those involved knew these purchases and loans were money-losing, but they told customers they would save money. Thousands of Virginians have been impacted by this deception, and today’s lawsuit is a major step toward accountability.

The lawsuit alleges over 4,000 Virginia households took out over $200 million in long-term loans to purchase solar systems from Power Home Solar. Many are struggling to repay these loans.

The lawsuit alleges violations of the federal Consumer Financial Protection Act and the Virginia Consumer Protection Act.

Read the lawsuit here.

