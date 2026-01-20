Moskowitz Eye Care Expands Clinic in Manhattan With Advanced OptiLIGHT and OptiLIFT Dry Eye Treatments

Dr. Moskowitz Dry Eyes Specialist Treating Patient with OptiLIGHT IPL

Dr. Craig Moskowitz, a leading NYC Dry Eye Specialist & ASA Laser Eye Surgeon, said the move will help provide state-of-the-art care to more patients.

These technologies allow us to treat the underlying causes of Dry Eye and help patients achieve meaningful cosmetic enhancements. All while staying true to our conservative, safety-first philosophy.” — Dr. Craig Moskowitz

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Moskowitz Eye Care, a boutique Upper East Side ophthalmology practice led by Dr. Craig Moskowitz, announced today the growth of its dry eye treatment clinic with the addition of OptiLIGHT and OptiLIFT, two state-of-the-art non-surgical technologies that improve ocular comfort and appearance.Driven by long hours on digital devices, urban environmental factors, and the natural aging process, chronic dry eyes are an increasingly frustrating issue for many New Yorkers. Dr. Moskowitz has made treating dry eye syndrome a central focus of his practice, offering personalized, medically-grounded solutions rather than one-size-fits-all care.“Dry Eye affects vision quality and also how tired your eyes look, how noticeable the bags under your eyes are,” said Dr. Moskowitz. “These technologies allow us to treat the underlying causes of dry eyes and help patients achieve meaningful cosmetic enhancements. All while staying true to our conservative, safety-first philosophy.” OptiLIGHT IPL is the first and only FDA-approved intense pulsed light (IPL) treatment for dry eye disease caused by Meibomian Gland Dysfunction – the leading cause of chronic dry eye. The treatment reduces eyelid inflammation, improves oil gland function, and also addresses facial and ocular rosacea, a common but underrecognized contributor to dry eye and recurrent styes. OptiLIFT DMS targets eyelid laxity and blink mechanics through Dynamic Muscle Stimulation. By strengthening the muscles around the eyes, OptiLIFT improves tear distribution while offering a subtle, refreshed appearance, making it an appealing alternative to more invasive eyelid procedures for appropriate candidates.Both treatments are performed by Dr. Moskowitz, a dually board-certified ophthalmologist, in-office, require no downtime, and carry virtually no risk especially compared to surgical interventions like blepharoplasties.“These technologies offer substantial visual and cosmetic improvements without the invasiveness and high cost of surgery and other aesthetic procedures,” Dr. Moskowitz said.For more information and to schedule a consultation, visit https://moskowitz-eye.com

