Attorney General Bonta Files Motion for Preliminary Injunction to Continue Blocking Trump Administration’s Unlawful Freeze of $10 Billion in Child Care and Family Assistance Funding

Temporary restraining order remains in effect; Attorney General Bonta urges court to continue blocking funding freeze

OAKLAND — California Attorney General Rob Bonta today announced filing a motion for a preliminary injunction in an effort to continue blocking the Trump Administration from illegally freezing over $10 billion in federal funding for child care and family assistance programs, including an estimated $5 billion to California. Alongside the attorneys general of New York, Colorado, Illinois, and Minnesota, Attorney General Bonta sued the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) on January 8, 2026 over the funding freeze and its extraordinarily broad requests for data and documents related to the states’ use of the funding, including the personally identifiable information of millions of residents. The attorneys general also sought a temporary restraining order. Less than 24 hours later, the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York granted the temporary restraining order, blocking the funding freeze and preventing the broad data and document requests from being enforced. The temporary restraining order remains in effect. In the motion for a preliminary injunction, Attorney General Bonta and his fellow attorneys general urge the court to continue blocking the funding freeze and requests for data and documents because they are unlawful many times over and the states would face irreparable harm without the court’s intervention.

“Last week, the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York blocked the Trump Administration from freezing $10 billion in funding for child care and other family assistance programs. We are now asking the court to extend that much-needed protection,” said Attorney General Bonta. “Vulnerable individuals and families would again bear the burden of the Trump Administration’s actions — and as we have consistently in the past, we are continuing to support those individuals and families.”

The funding at issue benefits millions of Californians — including children, families, seniors, and individuals with disabilities — through Temporary Assistance for Needy Families, the Child Care and Development Fund, and the Social Services Block Grant. According to HHS, the funding freeze was being imposed immediately and exclusively on the five Democratic-led states because of “serious concerns about widespread fraud and misuse of taxpayer dollars.” HHS has not provided any evidence at all to support those claims.

In their motion, the attorneys general argue that: