Nonprofit Finance Fund Receives $75 Million New Markets Tax Credit Allocation to Spur Investment in Health and Education

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nonprofit Finance Fund (NFF) has received a $75 million New Markets Tax Credit (NMTC) allocation to help health, housing, and education organizations finance facilities that provide significant community benefits.“New Markets Tax Credits are a well-established tool for making high-impact community projects attractive to investors, especially in places that need investment most,” said Aisha Benson, President and CEO of NFF. “We will draw on our deep experience deploying NMTCs to support projects that drive social and economic benefits in markets across the country.”The NMTC Program , administered by the US Department of the Treasury Community Development Financial Institutions (CDFI) Fund, drives economic growth in areas of disinvestment through significant tax credit benefits. NFF will use its allocation to finance facilities for organizations focused on health; education and youth development; and services for people who are unhoused.NFF has received $511 million in NMTC allocation to date and has invested in more than 50 organizations across the United States. This has resulted in:• 10,000+ jobs created and retained• $870 million in additional capital leveraged• 11,700+ students receiving greater educational opportunities, and• 728,500 health clients receiving the care they needed.NFF has used previous allocations to support efforts including the building of the new Legacy Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas; Project HOME’s development of affordable, supportive housing units in Philadelphia, Raleigh Rescue Mission’s restorative housing facility for women and children in North Carolina, including a youth learning center and community open space, and Columbia River Mental Health Services’ renovation of a new, expanded space for their primary clinic.“Our new allocation will allow us to build on our recent NMTC work and provide transformative organizations in low-income communities with spaces to serve their communities,” said Onika Lewis, Vice President of NMTC at NFF. “The job creation and other economic benefits of NMTCs have earned the program widespread support and we are honored to be part of this program that considers the long-term value of thoughtful investments in underserved cities and towns.”To learn more about NFF’s NMTC program, visit: New Markets Tax Credits - Nonprofit Finance Fund.About Nonprofit Finance Fund (NFF)Nonprofit Finance Fund(NFF) is a nonprofit lender, consultant, and advocate. Since 1980, we’ve helped organizations access the money and resources they need to realize their communities’ aspirations. Alongside others, we’re working to build community wealth and well-being and put affordable housing, essential services, quality jobs, and excellent education within reach of more people. To learn more, visit https://nff.org/

