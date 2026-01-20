Giving Compass Launches API to Enable Smarter Philanthropy Where Giving Decisions are Made

New API suite embeds trusted nonprofit data, AI-ready search, impact insights, and timely updates directly into advisor and donor platforms.

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Giving Compass today announced the launch of its API products, enabling wealth advisors, philanthropic leaders, and donor-focused organizations to embed comprehensive, trusted nonprofit data directly into the platforms and workflows where philanthropic decisions already happen.

Fragmented and outdated nonprofit data forces advisors, community foundations, and donor platforms to spend hours on manual updates and research across multiple systems. This barrier slows advisors’ ability to scale their services at a time when their role is expanding into values-aligned giving. Only 5% of advisors report feeling very confident advising clients on philanthropy, underscoring a critical infrastructure gap in the sector.

Giving Compass built its API suite to address this challenge at the system level. Its intelligent data engine centralizes trusted, publicly available nonprofit data and makes it accessible through flexible, embeddable tools designed for modern advisor ecosystems.

The Giving Compass API enables organizations to bring structured nonprofit intelligence — spanning discovery, impact, and ongoing engagement — directly to clients, donors, and advisors.

THREE API PRODUCTS POWER THE OFFERING

The Giving Compass API toolset consists of three products that can be purchased independently or combined.

AI-Ready Nonprofit Search API

Finding the right nonprofit shouldn’t require expert knowledge of tax codes or complex filtering logic. The Nonprofit Search API allows users to describe what they’re looking for in plain language and receive relevant, ranked results. By translating natural language into structured search criteria, the API supports intuitive exploration across causes, geographies, and organizational characteristics.

AI-Ready Nonprofit Impact API

This product brings together both impact numbers and stories from nonprofits. It provides access to AI-extracted impact narratives and outcome metrics sourced directly from nonprofit annual reports — making it easier to understand not just what an organization does, but what difference it makes.

AI-Ready Nonprofit Feed API

The Nonprofit Feed API brings updates, insights, and opportunities from nonprofits into one place. By surfacing articles, videos, events, job postings, and other updates directly from nonprofits, it helps users stay informed and engaged over time.

“As philanthropic capital becomes guided by intelligence instead of lists, manual due diligence has become a bottleneck,” said Dale Nirvani Pfeifer, CEO of Giving Compass. “Centralized, up-to-date nonprofit data is critical for advisors and donors and for increasing generosity by directing more resources to effective, community-led organizations. The intelligent data engine behind our API brings trusted nonprofit data, impact narratives, and discovery tools into one place, helping platforms and advisors support smarter philanthropy at scale.”

PROVEN AT SCALE THROUGH A NATIONAL PARTNERSHIP

Giving Compass is already partnering with Charity Navigator to modernize how donors discover nonprofits nationwide. Together, the organizations launched Horizon AI Search, powered by the Giving Compass API, which allows donors to describe what they care about and receive instant, personalized nonprofit recommendations—connecting people with organizations based on intent, not just keywords.

With the launch of its API product, Giving Compass is opening access for more organizations to embed this timely, trusted nonprofit dataset directly into their products and services.

To learn more about the full suite of Giving Compass API products, visit: https://givingcompass.org/for-businesses/

