Mace Announces Bipartisan Roundtable on Crimes Against Children in the Digital Age

WASHINGTON—Subcommittee on Cybersecurity, Information Technology, and Government Innovation Chairwoman Nancy Mace (R-S.C.) today announced a roundtable titled “Bipartisan Roundtable: Crimes Against Children in the Digital Age.” During the roundtable, members will learn how criminals use technology to exploit women and children through coordination and distribution of abusive materials. Members will also view a demonstration of technology used by federal, state, and local law enforcement to combat such exploitation. Additionally, members will hear from an organization that supports survivors of such crimes to comprehend how they coordinate with law enforcement and other entities to help create safer communities.

“Americans deserve safe communities both outside and online. As technology becomes more sophisticated, the methods criminals use to abuse women and children become more advanced and complicated. Our law enforcement entities must be able to keep up. This roundtable will provide Members an opportunity to review innovative software to aid law enforcement in protecting women and children, supporting survivors, and holding perpetrators accountable,” said Subcommittee Chairwoman Mace.

WHAT: “Bipartisan Roundtable: Crimes Against Children in the Digital Age”



DATE: Thursday, January 22, 2026



TIME: 11:00 A.M. EST



LOCATION: 2247 Rayburn House Office Building



PARTICIPANTS:

Brad Russ, Executive Director, National Criminal Justice Training Center



Stefan Turkheimer, Vice President for Public Policy, RAINN (Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network)

WATCH: The roundtable will be livestreamed here.