Javier Palomarez, USHBC President & CEO, Commends CPUC for Approving Verizon–Frontier Transaction

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The United States Hispanic Business Council (USHBC) applauds the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) for its decision to approve Verizon Communications’ acquisition of Frontier Communications, clearing the final regulatory hurdle for the transaction to close. This approval is a sound, pro-growth policy decision that strengthens competition, accelerates broadband modernization, and expands connectivity and economic opportunity for California’s small businesses, rural communities, and underserved populationsThe CPUC approved Verizon’s roughly $20 billion acquisition of Frontier Communications after securing a series of enforceable public-interest commitments. Under the agreement, Verizon committed to investing in 75,000 new fiber locations, constructing 25 new wireless towers to expand rural service, meeting additional broadband-deployment requirements, providing free broadband service to many low-income households for at least 10 years, and increasing its commitments to tribal communities. The transaction follows prior FCC approval and includes plans to upgrade and expand Frontier’s network across 25 states, deploying fiber to more than one million American homes annually. The CPUC further noted that the settlement advances its goals related to diverse supply chains and workforce development, including a $10 million partnership with the California State University system. Javier Palomarez , USHBC President & CEO, issued the following statement:“This decision reflects what responsible, common-sense regulation should look like. Modern communications infrastructure is essential to economic mobility, workforce participation, and small business growth. By approving this transaction, the CPUC is enabling private-sector investment to deliver real, measurable benefits to communities that have waited too long for reliable, high-speed connectivity.”Palomarez continued:“Reliable and affordable broadband is essential infrastructure in the 21st century. The approval will help small businesses compete, contractors access new opportunities, families connect to education and healthcare, and rural and tribal communities participate fully in the digital economy. We commend the CPUC for advancing an approval that strengthens competition, modernizes networks, and delivers tangible benefits to Californians and Americans nationwide.”To learn more, follow @myushbc and @JPalomarez on X.Visit ushbc.com/join to become a member today.About the USHBC​​Javier Palomarez is the President & CEO of the United States Hispanic Business Council (USHBC). The USHBC is a leading voice for the small business community. A 501(c)6 non-profit organization, the USHBC focuses on the success of American small businesses by ensuring they have a voice in the national dialogue. The USHBC is a nonpartisan organization.

