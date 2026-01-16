Haselkorn & Thibaut Announces Nationwide Expansion of Investor Protection Initiative Amid Rising Investment Fraud

investment fraud lawyers Haselkorn & Thibaut Investment Fraud Lawyers

Haselkorn & Thibaut expands its nationwide advocacy for investor rights. With 50+ years of experience and a 98% success rate, they offer no-recovery-no-fee.

PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Haselkorn & Thibaut, P.A., a premier law firm dedicated to the protection of investor rights, is proud to announce the expansion of its nationwide advocacy program. With a mission to hold negligent brokerage firms and financial advisors accountable, the firm is intensifying its efforts to assist investors who have suffered significant financial losses due to investment fraud, Ponzi schemes, and broker misconduct.Haselkorn & Thibaut, accessible at InvestmentFraudLawyers.com, specializes in fighting for investors nationwide. The firm maintains a strategic presence with offices in Florida, New York, North Carolina, Arizona, and Texas, allowing their legal team to provide localized expertise backed by a powerful national infrastructure .Over 50 Years of Proven Experience and a 98% Success RateWhen it comes to protecting your hard-earned assets, your family’s legacy, or your life savings there is not likely going to be a second chance at a recovery of any losses or damages. Experience matters! In an industry where experience is the most critical asset, Haselkorn & Thibaut brings over 50 years of combined experience.The firm’s attorneys have a deep understanding of the complex regulations governing the financial industry, including FINRA (Financial Industry Regulatory Authority) rules and SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission) mandates. This expertise has resulted in a remarkable 98% success rate in recovering assets for their clients. The lawyers at Haselkorn & Thibaut have worked in the financial services industry, worked as attorneys for the financial services industry and now bring that experience to bear in representing you, the investor."Our firm was built on the principle that the 'little guy' deserves the same high-caliber legal representation as the massive financial institutions we go up against," said a spokesperson for Haselkorn & Thibaut. "Investment fraud or negligence doesn't just deprive you of the funds; it steals futures, retirements, confidence, and peace of mind. We are here to ensure that those responsible for these losses are held accountable."A Commitment to Justice: No Recovery, No FeeUnderstanding the financial strain that investment losses can place on a family or individual, Haselkorn & Thibaut operates on a No Recovery, No Fee basis. This contingency-fee model ensures that every investor, regardless of their current financial situation, has access to top-tier legal counsel without the burden of upfront costs. The firm only gets paid if they successfully recover money for the client. Investors should not have to throw good money after bad, just to fight back for what they deserve.Addressing the Spectrum of Investment MisconductThe firm’s expanded initiative focuses on a wide array of misconduct that often goes undetected by the average investor, including:• Unsuitable Recommendations: When advisors push high-risk products on conservative investors or retirees.• Omissions and Misrepresentations: Failing to disclose the true risks or fees associated with an investment.• Over-Concentration: Failing to diversify a portfolio, leaving the investor vulnerable to a single market sector's collapse.• Churning: Excessive trading in an account primarily to generate commissions for the broker.• Elder Financial Abuse: Targeting seniors with complex, illiquid, or fraudulent investment schemes.• Violations of industry rules and regulations, including Regulation Best Interest.Nationwide Reach, Local ExpertiseBy maintaining offices in Florida, New York, North Carolina, Arizona, and Texas, Haselkorn & Thibaut is uniquely positioned to handle cases across the country. Their attorneys are prepared to represent clients in FINRA arbitrations, and they have a network of local counsel relationships as needed to handle matters in state courts, and federal courts across the country.About Haselkorn & Thibaut, P.A.Haselkorn & Thibaut, P.A. is a leading investment fraud law firm that represents individual and institutional investors in claims against financial institutions, brokerage firms, and investment advisors. With over five decades of experience and a 98% success rate, the firm has recovered millions of dollars for victims of negligence and financial misconduct.For more information or to schedule a confidential, no-obligation consultation, please contact:Haselkorn & Thibaut, P.A.Main Phone: +1 888-885-7162Florida (Main Office): 790 Juno Ocean Walk, Suite 501-C, Juno Beach, FL 33408Tel: (561) 556-2203Arizona: Camelback Commons, 4742 North 24th Street, Suite 300, Phoenix, AZ 85016Tel: (623) 244-6902New York: Park Avenue Center, 125 Park Avenue, 25th Floor, New York, NY 10017Tel: (332) 286-4055North Carolina: 1903 North Harrison Avenue, Suite 200, Cary, NC 27513Tel: (984) 422-3645Texas: 5100 Westheimer Road, Suite 200, Houston, TX 77056Tel: (832) 558-7436The sole purpose of this press release is to investigate how various firms including FINRA broker-dealer firms and Registered Investment Advisory firms have researched, investigated, marketed, and sold investment products to investor clients, or how they advised, recommended and implemented such investment strategies that included these or similar investments. This investigation also includes, but is not limited to, investigating supervisory issues including any approvals with such firms for sales of these investments to investor clients, as well as how these investments were presented to investor clients.

