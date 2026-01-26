WHOLE FOODS INTRODUCES A NEW CATEGORY CREATOR: STRUESLI LAUNCHES NATIONWIDE WITH ITS CHEF-CRAFTED, SUPERFOOD CRUNCH

Granola? Nope. Muesli? Try again. Oats? Forget it. Cereal? Only if you mean next-level.

NEWTON, CT, UNITED STATES, January 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Whole Foods Market shoppers are about to discover a completely new kind of crunch. Struesli — the chef-crafted, nutrient-dense blend that’s redefining how we eat breakfast and snacks is now rolling out in Whole Foods stores regionally starting in the north Atlantic.FOR EVERYONE WHO GAVE UP GRANOLA, YOU CAN HAVE IT BACKStruesli was created for the millions who love the taste and texture of granola but quit it due to sugar, fillers, refined carbs, and oats. Now, they can have all the satisfaction, flavor, and crunch they’ve missed with none of the compromises.Chef-crafted from the ground up by private chef Adrienne Lufkin, Struesli replaces all the usual granola “junk” with whole, functional superfoods so clean you can use it every day.HOW STRUESLI REDEFINED GRANOLA• Powered by 2026’s breakout superfood: TIGER NUTSThe hero ingredient of the year, tiger nuts are naturally sweet, fiber-rich, prebiotic-packed root vegetables (not nuts) known for supporting gut health, digestion, and sustained energy. They give Struesli its signature light, crisp, addictive crunch — without grains or added sugar. Tiger nuts are shaping up to be the superfood of 2026, and Struesli is leading the charge.• Fuel, not fluff: Organic. Plant-based. Gluten-free. Zero added sweetener.A clean, functional blend loaded with fiber, antioxidants, and prebiotics to keep your gut and energy thriving. It’s crunch you feel good about from the first bite to the last.• Use it all day:Struesli transforms anything it touches — from soups and salads to yogurt, bowls, desserts, and snacks. Sprinkle it, stir it, or munch it straight from the bag. It fits into nearly every diet and lifestyle.• Chef-crafted authenticity:Created in a real kitchen, not a test lab, the product of Chef Adrienne Lufkin’s own search for a cleaner, more nourishing way to get the crunch and satisfaction she craved.Starting in 2026 Whole Foods Market shoppers can find Struesli’s trio of blends in stores. With consumers seeking cleaner ingredients, better nutrition, and next-level flavor, Struesli arrives at the perfect time.This isn’t a new granola. It’s a new category built for how we eat now.Check https://struesli.com/pages/retail-location for upcoming Whole Foods locations.To learn more, follow @struesli on social media.# # #EDITOR'S NOTE: For more information about Struesli and to arrange to speak with a company spokesperson, please contact Nancy Trent or Pamela Wadler at 212-966-0024 or pam@trentandcompany.com.

