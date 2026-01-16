Entravel Partners with Holyheld to launch Holyheld Travel

This product delivers Entravel’s inventory of over 2.2 million hotels worldwide and offers up to 60% discounts directly to Holyheld customers

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, January 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Entravel , the world's leading B2B travel infrastructure provider, today announces its partnership with Holyheld , a crypto-native financial platform enabling everyday spending directly from non-custodial wallets. This collaboration powers the newly launched Holyheld Travel , delivering Entravel’s global inventory of over 2.2 million hotels worldwide and offering up to 60% discounts directly to Holyheld customers. The Holyheld Travel service is live and available to all Holyheld users within the app.This integration marks a significant milestone in onchain commerce, allowing users to convert digital assets into real-world travel experiences. Holyheld users can now seamlessly book and pay for hotels using their preferred cryptocurrencies across multiple chains, benefiting from Entravel’s insider prices for hotels worldwide, which are on average 35% more beneficial than other booking platforms.“We are excited to empower Holyheld’s crypto community with access to luxury hotels at insider prices,” stated Mathias Lundoe Nielsen, Founder and CEO of Entravel. “This partnership seamlessly merges exclusive global travel inventory with the borderless payment flexibility of crypto, through Holyheld’s sleek, user-centric platform.”“The next phase of crypto adoption is not speculation — it is orchestration of real economic activity onchain,” said Anton Mozgovoy, Co-Founder of Holyheld. “Holyheld Travel extends our core principle: users should be able to deploy their digital assets directly into real-world services without intermediaries, custody handoffs, or friction. Travel is a natural frontier — high-frequency, global, and perfectly suited for onchain settlement.”About EntravelEntravel is the world’s leading crypto travel infrastructure provider, powering travel platforms for major crypto brands, fintechs, and neobanks. Entravel offers private, members-only rates on over 2.2 million hotels, with discounts of up to 60% compared to mainstream booking platforms.About HolyheldHolyheld is a crypto-native financial platform providing a self-custody spending account, payment card, and personal IBAN, enabling users to transact directly from non-custodial wallets across multiple blockchains. Holyheld is building financial infrastructure for an onchain-first economy, focusing on seamless asset orchestration, everyday payments, and real-world utility for digital assets.

