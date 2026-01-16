Local Electrician Urges Homeowners to Prepare as Philadelphia Braces for Coldest Day of the Season

Electrical panel upgrade Philadelphia

Philadelphia braces for the coldest day of the season Tuesday. Local electrician shares winter electrical safety tips to help homeowners prevent hazards.

Addressing small electrical issues early can help prevent larger problems when conditions are at their harshest.” — Jurgen Bilalaj

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As a prolonged stretch of winter weather continues across the Greater Philadelphia area, local electricians are urging homeowners to prepare for increased electrical safety risks ahead of what forecasters are calling the coldest day so far this season, expected on Tuesday, January 20th.Temperatures will trend steadily colder through the weekend and into early next week, culminating on Tuesday with mostly sunny skies but a high of just 24 degrees. Wind chills during this period are expected to make conditions feel significantly colder, particularly during the morning and evening hours, placing added strain on residential electrical systems. Golden Electrical Service , a locally owned and operated electrical contractor headquartered in Ambler, PA, says extended cold snaps like this often lead to a spike in emergency electrical calls, especially in older homes common throughout Philadelphia and its surrounding suburbs.“When temperatures drop this low, electrical systems are working around the clock,” said Jurgen Bilalaj, owner and lead electrician at Golden Electrical Service. “Homes rely more heavily on electric heaters, furnaces, heat pumps, and space heaters, which increases the load on circuits and electrical panels. In older homes, that added demand can expose underlying issues very quickly.”The current regional forecast highlights the progression toward extreme cold:Friday, January 16th: Wind chills in the 20s with a high near 35Saturday and Sunday: Periods of unsettled weather with colder temperatures returningMonday, January 19th (MLK Day): Breezy and chilly with a high near 37Tuesday, January 20th: The coldest day of the season, with a high near 24 degrees, and wind chills making it feel even colderGolden Electrical Service notes that winter conditions like these often reveal hidden electrical vulnerabilities, including aging electrical panels, outdated wiring, overloaded outlets, and circuits that were not designed to handle modern electrical demands.“In many Philadelphia-area homes, the electrical system may be decades old,” Bilalaj said. “Extreme cold doesn’t cause electrical problems on its own, but it amplifies existing weaknesses. That’s when homeowners start seeing flickering lights, frequent breaker trips, or outlets that feel warm to the touch.”To help reduce the risk of electrical emergencies during extreme cold, Golden Electrical Service recommends that homeowners take the following precautions:Avoid plugging space heaters into extension cords or power stripsDo not overload outlets or circuits with multiple high-draw appliancesKeep space heaters away from water sources and flammable materialsTest GFCI outlets in basements, garages, kitchens, and exterior locationsPay attention to warning signs such as burning smells, buzzing outlets, or breakers that trip repeatedlyConsider backup power options, such as generators, especially for homes prone to outagesThe company also notes that cold weather often coincides with increased power interruptions due to higher regional energy demand. For households with medical equipment, home offices, or other critical power needs, generator readiness can be an important layer of protection during winter weather.Licensed and insured, Golden Electrical Service brings over 25 years of electrical experience and has served the Greater Philadelphia area for more than 7 years, providing residential electrical services and generator installations throughout Philadelphia , Montgomery, Bucks, Delaware, and Chester counties, including communities such as Philadelphia, Lansdale, King of Prussia, Warrington, and Glenside.“As temperatures drop to their lowest point of the season, now is the time for homeowners to be proactive,” Bilalaj added. “Addressing small electrical issues early can help prevent larger problems when conditions are at their harshest.”For more information on winter electrical safety, emergency electrical service, or residential electrical solutions, visit https://www.goldenelectricians.com/ or call (267) 577-0550.About Golden Electrical ServiceGolden Electrical Service is a locally owned and operated residential electrician serving Philadelphia and the surrounding suburbs. The company specializes in residential electrical repairs, emergency electrical service, and generator installation, with a strong focus on safety, reliability, and community trust.

