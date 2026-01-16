Nebraska DMV Launches AI-Powered Resident Assistant “Ask the DMV” to Improve Online Access and Service

Lincoln, NE — The Nebraska Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) today announced the recent launch of “Ask the DMV,” a new AI-powered Resident Assistant now available on the Nebraska DMV website. The tool is designed to make it easier for residents to find information, navigate DMV services, and receive answers to common questions quickly and efficiently.

“Ask the DMV” uses artificial intelligence to guide users through the DMV website, helping them locate important information without having to search through multiple pages. The Resident Assistant is available 24/7 and can be accessed directly from the DMV website homepage. It is also multilingual, allowing residents to interact with the assistant in a variety of languages.

“Our goal is to make interacting with the DMV as simple and accessible as possible for every Nebraskan,” said Rhonda Lahm, Director of the Nebraska Department of Motor Vehicles. “By launching Ask the DMV, we’re providing residents with an easy-to-use tool that helps them find the information they need quicker, easier, and when it is convenient for them.”

The “Ask the DMV” Resident Assistant operates within a secure, closed AI environment designed specifically for government use. The system does not share, store, or transmit personal data to outside sources, ensuring that resident information remains protected and confidential at all times.

The launch of “Ask the DMV” is part of the Nebraska DMV’s ongoing efforts to modernize services, enhance the customer experience, and leverage innovative technology to better serve residents statewide.

The “Ask the DMV” Resident Assistant was developed and is supported in partnership with Tyler Technologies, a leading U.S. provider of integrated software and technology services for the public sector.

Residents are encouraged to visit the Nebraska DMV website, dmv.nebraska.gov, and try “Ask the DMV” today to see how the new Resident Assistant can simplify their DMV experience.