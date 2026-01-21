Recruiting for Good Launch Ladies Love to Dine in LA and Support Women Chefs

Ladies Participate in recruiting for Good to Help Us Help You support Women Chefs in LA www.SupportWomenChefs.com Made Just for You! Ladies Participate in Recruiting for Good to Help Us Help You support Women Chefs in LA www.DiningforLadies.com The Club Made Just for You! Ladies Participate in recruiting for Good to Help Us Help You support Women Chefs in LA and earn fine dining rewards www.DiningforLadies.com Made Just for You! Ladies love dining, fashion, and travel rewards participate in recruiting for good to earn the luxury treat you deserve www.LovetoPartyforGood.com Made Just for You! Live in LA participate in Recruiting for Good to Earn Fine Dining Rewards; and enjoy signature invite-only parties too www.FrenchCookingParties.com Made Just for You!

Recruiting for Good helps companies find talent to fund causes; and will reward referrals to companies hiring with gift cards for women chef restaurants in LA.

Why, we reward dining with Chefs Dana Slatkin (Violet LA), Sandra Cordero (Xuntos) and Suzanne Goin (aoc). They distinctly curate dishes that celebrate LA's 'Escape From The Mundane!” — Carlos Cymerman, Sweet Founder, Recruiting for Good

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Recruiting for Good is a value driven staffing agency that helps companies find talented professionals to fund causes we love.Recruiting for Good launch sweet cause ' Support Women Chefs ;' and reward ' Dining for Ladies .'According to Recruiting for Good Founder, Carlos Cymerman, "We're using recruiting for good collaboratively to fund and reward referrals to companies hiring professional staff with fine dining treats that make life sweet for ladies who have made a difference in the community for ten years!"Recruiting for Good is rewarding referrals with the all-inclusive dining reward (fine dining, ridesharing, and sweet parties). At three LA women chef restaurants; aoc winebar (West Hollywood), BarXuntos (Santa Monica), and LA Violet (Westwood).How Do Ladies Earn the All-inclusive dining treat and support women chefs?Participate in Recruiting for Good's Referral Program1. Introduce an HR Manager or Executive responsible for hiring to Recruiting for Good.2. Recruiting for Good helps company find an employee and earns a finder's fee.3. Recruiting for Good rewards referral with a $1000 dining gift card, and $1000 ridesharing gift card.Ladies earn invites to signature parties ( www.FrenchCookingParties.com Carlos Cymerman adds, "Why is Recruiting for Good rewarding fine dining with Dana Slatkin Violet LA (Westwood), Sandra Cordero BarXuntos (Santa Monica), and Suzanne Goin aoc wine bar (West Hollywood)? Their restaurants distinctly curate dishes that celebrate LA's 'Escape From The Mundane!'"AboutSince 1998, value driven staffing agency Recruiting for Good has been delivering sweet employment solutions by helping companies find and hire talented professionals they love in Accounting, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations. Recruiting for Good generates proceeds to fund causes we love! To learn more visit: www.RecruitingforGood.com Recruiting for Good serves ladies who have made a difference for 10 years; thru The Social Co-Op. We’re using recruiting for good collaboratively to fund and reward referrals with meaningful treats that make life sweet to learn more visit www.TheSocialCo-Op.com Good for You and The Community Too!Love to Support Women Chefs and earn the sweetest all-inclusive dining reward; participate in Recruiting for Good's referral program to learn more visit www.SupportWomenChefs.com Made Just for You!1st 10 Ladies to participate in Recruiting for Good to support women chefs before July 1st, 2026 enter drawing to win a 2027 Paris Trip and stay at the sweetest hotel www.CelebrateWomensDay.com March 8th, 2027!Live in LA participate in Recruiting for Good to Earn Fine Dining Rewards; and enjoy signature invite-only parties too www.FrenchCookingParties.com Made Just for You!Ladies love to stay at the sweetest hotels in the world? Participate in Recruiting for Good to earn the luxury travel reward you deserve www.TheSweetestHotels.com Made Just for You!Love to Escape for 3 days and stay at The sweetest luxury Wellness retreats (resorts/spa). Recruiting for Good is rewarding referrals with 3 Days of Bliss. Perfect for BFF or Couple Getaways; celebrate an anniversary, birthday, promotion at work, Valentine's Day, or just because you deserve it! visit www.3DaysofBliss.com The Luxury Wellness Treat!

