Dr. Celestine McNeal Expands Her Creative Legacy with New Books, Cartoons, and National Broadcast Reach
Known for blending purpose, faith, family, and creativity, Dr. McNeal’s brand continues to reach children and families through storytelling that educates while uplifting. Her animated series and books are designed to inspire imagination, character development, and strong family values.
Families can now enjoy her cartoons every Saturday, with the premiere airing every Saturday at 10:30 AM EST on:
• Xfinity Channel 6
• Comcast Channel 25
• AT&T U-verse Channel 99
• Roku (XOD Network)
• YouTube – Dr. Celestine McNeal’s Channel
• www.DrCelestineMcNeal.com
These cartoons pair seamlessly with her latest children’s books, which include:
• Color Rhyming with C’Ma and Papa
A joyful introduction to colors through rhyme, designed to help early readers build confidence and curiosity.
• Blu’Elle and Nasir’s Great State Adventure
A vibrant journey across the United States that introduces geography, culture, and exploration through storytelling.
• Singing, Sliding, and Sunday Service with C’Ma and Papa
A heartwarming story celebrating faith, family traditions, and togetherness from Friday through Sunday.
These books are available now at:
https://www.drcelestinemcneal.com
Dr. McNeal’s catalog also includes poetry collections and her powerful spiritual work, In Pursuit of a Spiritual Calling, which continues to resonate with readers seeking direction, clarity, and purpose. Together, her books span generations—children, parents, educators, spiritual leaders, and creatives alike.
“Storytelling is my ministry, my mission, and my legacy,” says Dr. McNeal. “Whether through cartoons, children’s books, poetry, or spiritual teaching, my goal is to build confidence, faith, and imagination in every reader and viewer.”
As a top-selling author with a growing multimedia presence, Dr. McNeal is now inviting:
• Book distributors
• Local and national bookstores
• Educational institutions
• Children’s vendors and gift retailers
• Media networks and content platforms
to explore partnership opportunities for distribution, retail placement, and content collaboration.
Her work is ideal for classrooms, libraries, churches, family programming, and educational entertainment platforms.
For partnership inquiries, media opportunities, or wholesale distribution, visit:
www.DrCelestineMcNeal.com
About Dr. Celestine McNeal
Dr. Celestine McNeal is a best-selling author, retired U.S. Army veteran, poet, and creative entrepreneur whose works center on faith, resilience, imagination, and purpose. From children’s literature and animation to poetry and spiritual development, her storytelling continues to inspire families and communities worldwide.
Dr. Celestine McNeal
Kingdom Culture Agency
+1 615-882-1007
Meet Dr. Celestine McNeal
