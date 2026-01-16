Dr. Celestine McNeal Expands Her Creative Legacy with New Books, Cartoons, and National Broadcast Reach

I’m excited to partner with retailers and libraries to place my books where families, educators, and young readers can discover them. From children’s literature and devotionals to poetry and purpose-driven reads, my collection was created to inspire.

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Best-selling author, veteran, and creative visionary Dr. Celestine McNeal is beginning the new year with a powerful expansion of her literary and media footprint, unveiling new children’s books, animated cartoons, and continued growth across inspirational, poetic, and spiritual works. With a rapidly expanding audience and national recognition, Dr. McNeal is now actively seeking partnerships with distributors, bookstores, schools, and vendors nationwide.Known for blending purpose, faith, family, and creativity, Dr. McNeal’s brand continues to reach children and families through storytelling that educates while uplifting. Her animated series and books are designed to inspire imagination, character development, and strong family values.Families can now enjoy her cartoons every Saturday, with the premiere airing every Saturday at 10:30 AM EST on:• Xfinity Channel 6• Comcast Channel 25• AT&T U-verse Channel 99• Roku (XOD Network)• YouTube – Dr. Celestine McNeal’s ChannelThese cartoons pair seamlessly with her latest children’s books, which include:• Color Rhyming with C’Ma and PapaA joyful introduction to colors through rhyme, designed to help early readers build confidence and curiosity.• Blu’Elle and Nasir’s Great State AdventureA vibrant journey across the United States that introduces geography, culture, and exploration through storytelling.• Singing, Sliding, and Sunday Service with C’Ma and PapaA heartwarming story celebrating faith, family traditions, and togetherness from Friday through Sunday.These books are available now at:Dr. McNeal’s catalog also includes poetry collections and her powerful spiritual work, In Pursuit of a Spiritual Calling, which continues to resonate with readers seeking direction, clarity, and purpose. Together, her books span generations—children, parents, educators, spiritual leaders, and creatives alike.“Storytelling is my ministry, my mission, and my legacy,” says Dr. McNeal. “Whether through cartoons, children’s books, poetry, or spiritual teaching, my goal is to build confidence, faith, and imagination in every reader and viewer.”As a top-selling author with a growing multimedia presence, Dr. McNeal is now inviting:• Book distributors• Local and national bookstores• Educational institutions• Children’s vendors and gift retailers• Media networks and content platformsto explore partnership opportunities for distribution, retail placement, and content collaboration.Her work is ideal for classrooms, libraries, churches, family programming, and educational entertainment platforms.For partnership inquiries, media opportunities, or wholesale distribution, visit:About Dr. Celestine McNealDr. Celestine McNeal is a best-selling author, retired U.S. Army veteran, poet, and creative entrepreneur whose works center on faith, resilience, imagination, and purpose. From children’s literature and animation to poetry and spiritual development, her storytelling continues to inspire families and communities worldwide.

