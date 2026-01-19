Serpin Pharma's Shareholders Approve new BOD -Distinguished Leaders in Medicine, Biotechnology, and Strategic Finance

This board strengthens Serpin Pharma’s ability to advance innovative immune‑modulating therapeutics and expand our strategic partnerships in 2026 and beyond.

SP16 is a clinically validated, collaborator‑endorsed asset with transformative platform combating inflammation. SP16 is a bio‑superior alternative to the A1ATD drug recently acquired by Sanofi.” — Dr. Alexander Fleming

MANASSAS, VA, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Serpin Pharma Inc. Announces Election of New Board of DirectorsShareholders Approve Distinguished Leaders in Medicine, Biotechnology, and Strategic FinanceSerpin Pharma Inc., a clinical‑stage biotechnology company developing immune‑modulating therapeutics, today announced that shareholders have elected a new Board of Directors at the Company’s Annual Meeting held on December 29, 2025. The newly elected board brings together internationally recognized experts in drug development, regulatory science, academic medicine, and financial strategy to support Serpin Pharma’s next phase of growth.“The election of this board marks a significant milestone for Serpin Pharma,” said Dr. Cohava Gelber, Founder, CEO, and Executive Chairperson. “Their collective expertise strengthens our ability to advance innovative therapies, expand strategic partnerships, and deliver meaningful impact for patients.”Newly Elected DirectorsDr. Denise Barbut, MD, FRCP, FCPPA physician, scientist, and serial entrepreneur, Dr. Barbut has founded and led multiple medtech and biotech companies and raised more than $300 million to advance breakthrough therapies. A former Professor of Neurology at Weill‑Cornell Medical College and Chief of the Neurovascular Division, she holds approximately 300 issued patents and is widely recognized for her contributions to cerebral protection, therapeutics, and regenerative medicine.Dr. G. Alexander Fleming, MDDr. Fleming is a globally respected regulatory expert and former senior official at the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. During his FDA tenure, he led approvals for metformin, the first statin, insulin analogs, PPAR‑agonists, and multiple growth hormone indications. He is Executive Chairman of Kinexum and President of the Kitalys Institute, and continues to shape international regulatory policy and clinical development standards.Dr. Lawrence Steinman, MDA leading physician‑scientist and Professor of Neurology and Neurological Sciences at Stanford University, Dr. Steinman is known for pioneering work in autoimmune and neuroinflammatory diseases. His discoveries contributed to therapies now used worldwide for multiple sclerosis and Crohn’s disease. He is an elected member of the National Academy of Sciences and the National Academy of Medicine and has co‑founded several biotechnology companies.William B. Johns, MBAMr. Johns is a seasoned executive with deep experience in global finance, capital markets, and healthcare information technology. As former CEO of Healthcare Capital Corp., he led strategic transactions in the healthcare IT sector. He currently advises private investors and family offices through W. Johns Associates LLC, providing governance and investment strategy expertise.Dr. Cohava Gelber, PhD, MBAFounder, CEO, and Executive Chairperson of Serpin Pharma, Dr. Gelber brings more than 25 years of leadership in drug discovery, translational research, and biotechnology management. She has held senior roles at Duke University, ImmuLogic, ATCC, and MannKind Corporation, and has secured more than $500 million in grants and contracts. She continues to guide Serpin Pharma’s scientific and strategic direction.About Serpin Pharma Inc.Serpin Pharma Inc. is a clinical biotechnology company developing SP16, a powerful, first‑in‑class platform that activates the body’s own inflammation‑resolving pathways through precise LRP1 targeting, delivering potent efficacy without immune suppression. Its 300‑fold enhanced activity over AAT, exceptional safety profile, and broad clinical validation position it as a transformative engine for multiple high‑value inflammatory and autoimmune indications. The company is committed to advancing transformative treatments for inflammatory, autoimmune, and degenerative diseases through rigorous science, strategic collaboration, and patient‑focused innovation.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.