Daisy Caps Breakout Year in Franchising with Rapid Expansion Across the U.S.

Daisy team at industry CEDIA event Daisy team takes home Newcomer award at September 2025 CEDIA awards

Emerging franchisor signs 18 franchise deals in its first full year of franchising

NEWPORT BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, January 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Daisy, the nation’s leading smart home and small business technology installation and services company, today announced a milestone first full year for its franchise business, marked by rapid expansion, strong demand from experienced owner-operators, and disciplined growth across key U.S. markets.Since completing its first franchise conversion and acquisition on February 15, 2024, Daisy has quickly emerged as the most compelling new franchise platform in the smart-home services industry. In 2025, the company signed 18 franchise agreements, bringing its total franchise network to 25, while also completing six strategic acquisitions, creating the fastest-growing platform in the custom integration and smart-home services category.“By any measure, this was an extraordinary year, not just for Daisy’s goal of building a beloved nationwide home technology brand, but for the wonderful entrepreneurs who chose to build their future with Daisy,” said Hagan Kappler, co-founder and CEO of Daisy. “We’re incredibly proud of what we’ve accomplished in such a short period of time. The pace of our growth reflects the demand for a better, more scalable model that truly supports operators.”“This year proved that you can honor what this industry has always done well while still reimagining what’s possible,” said Dion Persson, co-founder of Daisy and head of growth and M&A. “When an industry long shaped by experienced operators begins attracting this level of new leadership talent, it validates both the strength of the opportunity in this space as well as the strength of the business model, long-term vision, operating platform, and culture we’ve built at Daisy.”Franchise Growth and Market ExpansionThroughout 2025, Daisy attracted both seasoned integrators and business owners seeking to grow beyond the limitations of independent operation while preserving the craftsmanship and client relationships that define great custom integration businesses as well as new entrepreneurs coming from a wide variety of impressive backgrounds. Franchise agreements signed during the year spanned a diverse set of markets and business profiles, reinforcing Daisy’s appeal across geographies and experience levels.With these additions, Daisy now operates in 25 markets, combining franchise conversions, greenfield franchise launches, and company-owned locations under a unified national brand.Strategic Acquisitions Accelerate ScaleIn parallel with its franchising efforts, Daisy executed six acquisitions in 2025, including:• Electronic Environments (New York City, NY)• DC Homes (Portsmouth, NH)• Millennium Systems Design (Orlando, FL), along with two additional tuck-in acquisitions• Automation Design (Kalamazoo, MI)These acquisitions strengthened Daisy’s presence in several key metropolitan and regional markets while serving as live laboratories for refining systems, service programs, and technology infrastructure that are then deployed across the franchise network.Platform Built for Long-Term GrowthDaisy’s franchise model is designed to help integrators scale sustainably. Franchise partners gain access to centralized marketing and sales support, a unified business technology stack, financial and operational tools, recruiting and training resources, and ongoing business coaching. A cornerstone of the platform is DaisyCare, the company’s recurring service and support program which helps franchise partners build predictable revenue, deepen customer relationships, and increase long-term business value.“Our focus has never been growth for growth’s sake,” Kappler added. “We’re building the systems, standards, and economics that allow our franchise partners to grow profitably and deliver exceptional experiences for their clients.”Looking Ahead to 2026With strong momentum entering the new year, Daisy plans to continue expanding its franchise footprint, deepen support for existing partners, and selectively pursue acquisitions in high-potential markets. Interest from prospective franchisees remains robust as entrepreneurs look to capitalize on the accelerating demand for professional smart-home services.To learn more about franchising with Daisy, visit daisyco.com/franchising. To explore converting an existing custom integration business, visit daisyco.com/for-integrators.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.