Bell Integration Launches NICE CXone Training in the U.A.E. as Part of Expanded AI Center of Excellence

ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, January 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bell Integration, a global leader in IT transformation, AI services, and digital enablement has announced the expansion of its AI Center of Excellence (CoE) in the United Arab Emirates alongside the formal launch of its NICE CXone training programmes. These specialised courses are designed to help UAE organisations modernise their customer experience operations through advanced AI, analytics, and omnichannel contact centre capabilities.The rollout supports the UAE’s accelerating AI transformation—championed by innovation hubs in Dubai and Abu Dhabi—and reflects the nation’s strategic vision to become a global leader in artificial intelligence and customer-centric digital government.Driving CX Innovation for the UAE’s AI-Powered EconomyWith the UAE’s rapid adoption of AI across government, financial services, energy, retail, and aviation, customer experience (CX) has emerged as a top national priority. Organisations are now seeking scalable, AI-enhanced platforms that deliver seamless customer interactions, real-time insights, and intelligent automation.Bell Integration’s new NICE CXone training offerings deliver exactly this capability, providing UAE enterprises with:• Comprehensive education on NICE CXone platform configuration, deployment, and optimisation• Skills to integrate AI-driven routing, analytics, and automation into contact centre operations• Practical training on omnichannel experience design, workforce engagement, and performance management• Flexible delivery options onsite in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, virtually, or as hybrid programmes• Tailored learning paths for agents, supervisors, CX leaders, and technical teams“The UAE is leading the world in redefining digital customer engagement , and the demand for CX transformation has never been higher,” said Faisal Abbasi, AI & Data Executive Director. “By launching NICE CXone training as part of our regional AI Centre of Excellence, we are empowering organisations to deliver intelligent, connected customer experiences that match the UAE’s global ambitions.”Purpose-Built NICE CXone Training for UAE EnterprisesBell Integration’s NICE CXone curriculum includes the following.• CXone FoundationsIntroduction to the platform’s core capabilities, omnichannel architecture, and operational workflows.• CXone Administration & ConfigurationHands-on training for technical teams responsible for system setup, routing, integrations, and ongoing optimisation.• AI & Analytics Enablement for CXonePractical instruction on leveraging AI-powered insights, sentiment analysis, interaction analytics, and automation tools.• Workforce Engagement Management (WEM)Optimisation of scheduling, quality monitoring, coaching, and performance analytics.• Advanced CXone Operations & GovernanceBest-practice frameworks for secure, scalable, and compliant CX operations across regulated industries.These training programs complement Bell Integration’s wider suite of AI education, including applied AI readiness, LLM literacy, conversational AI design, and custom sector-specific enablement.Supporting the UAE’s AI Hubs in Dubai and Abu DhabiBell Integration’s expanded presence in the UAE strengthens its collaboration with the region’s leading AI and innovation ecosystems, including the following.• Dubai’s growing network of AI accelerators and digital-first government initiatives Abu Dhabi’s advanced AI , data, and research clusters• Region-wide digital transformation programmes in finance, telecom, logistics, aviation, and the public sectorWith local expert consulting teams serving both cities, Bell Integration provides immediate, context-aware support for contact centre modernisation and AI-enabled customer experience strategy.“By embedding NICE CXone training within the UAE’s thriving AI ecosystem, we are helping organisations deliver world-class customer experience operations that reflect the region’s digital leadership,” added Mr Abbasi.Commitment to the RegionBell Integration’s continued investment in the UAE market aligns with the UAE National AI Strategy 2031, which reinforces the nation’s goal of becoming a global hub for AI innovation and adoption. The company is committed to supporting workforce development, sustainable skills transformation, and responsible AI integration across the Gulf region.About Bell IntegrationFounded in 1995, Bell Integration is an IT services, systems integrator, and consulting business specialising in Cloud, Data Centre Migration, and AI. With operations across key international markets and more than 1,000 employees, including 400 and growing AI specialists, Bell supports the full IT lifecycle from technology provision, strategic consulting, project delivery, and managed services, to sustainable asset retirement. Bell Integration is trusted by global finance, telecommunications, government, and public-sector organisations to ensure their IT and AI systems remain scalable, resilient, and future-ready.To learn more about Bell Integration’s NICE CXone training and AI Center of Excellence, visit Comprehensive AI Training Courses - Bell Integration

