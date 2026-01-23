Bell Integration Expands AI Center of Excellence to Accelerate Enterprise AI Skills Development Across the U.A.E.

Empowering Dubai and Abu Dhabi AI Hubs with Bespoke Training and the New Starburst Data & Analytics Course Suite

AI is now a strategic priority for every boardroom in the UAE, but the biggest success factor remains its people—upskilling, real capability building, and talent sustainability,” — Faisal Abbasi – AI & Data Executive Director, Bell Integration

ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, January 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bell Integration, a global leader in IT transformation, AI enablement, and digital services has announced a major expansion of its AI Center of Excellence (CoE) and an enhanced portfolio of bespoke AI training programmess designed specifically for enterprises across the United Arab Emirates. This strategic investment supports the rapid growth of the UAE’s AI ecosystem, particularly the expanding innovation hubs in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, and aligns with the nation’s ambition to become a world leader in artificial intelligence by 2031.A cornerstone of this expansion is the introduction of Bell Integration’s Starburst training suite, enabling organisations to strengthen the data and analytics capabilities essential for AI, machine learning, and real-time decision-making across the enterprise.Accelerating AI Capability Building for the UAE’s Visionary AI EconomyAs the UAE intensifies its national AI strategy—supported by advanced innovation zones, government-backed AI accelerators, academic partnerships, and a surge in enterprise adoption—organisations increasingly require structured, high-impact skill development to operationalise AI safely and at scale.Bell Integration’s expanded AI Center of Excellence provides the following.• Custom-designed AI training programs tailored to local sector needs• Executive, practitioner, and technical enablement pathways• Training aligned with enterprise AI governance, risk, and operational readiness• Onsite delivery in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, virtual learning, and hybrid models• Integration of real-world use cases for finance, government, logistics, energy, telecom, and healthcare“AI is now a strategic priority for every boardroom in the UAE, but the biggest success factor remains its people—upskilling, real capability building, and talent sustainability,” said Faisal Abbasi – AI & Data Executive Director, Bell Integration. “Our investment in the AI Center of Excellence ensures organisations across the UAE have access to the tailored, practical training needed to adopt AI responsibly, while unlocking measurable performance gains.”Introducing the Starburst Data & Analytics Training SuiteTo support organisations building AI on strong data foundations, Bell Integration has added a comprehensive set of Starburst training courses, enabling enterprises to query, analyse, and operationalise data across distributed environments.The new Starburst curriculum includes the following and is expected to grow.• Starburst Foundations – Core concepts of data lakes, lakehouses, SQL, and federated analytics• Starburst SQL Principles & Query Optimisation – Advanced SQL tuning and performance engineering• Starburst Pre-Sales & Solution Enablement – For teams articulating and designing Starburst architectures• Advanced Starburst Operations – Deployment, orchestration, governance, and data mesh adoptionThese courses complement Bell’s existing AI and data training portfolio covering foundational AI literacy, LLM development, responsible AI, MLOps, conversational AI, and domain-specific applied AI programs.Supporting the UAE’s Growing AI Hubs in Dubai and Abu DhabiBell Integration’s expanded training footprint supports the following.• AI innovation districts such as Dubai’s AI Campus• Research and development initiatives across Abu Dhabi’s tech ecosystem • Government and semi-government digital transformation programmes• Private sector enterprises accelerating AI-enabled decision-making and automation.This expansion also includes local consulting and training teams positioned in both Dubai and Abu Dhabi, ensuring fast deployment, cultural alignment, and market-specific expertise.“By embedding our AI training capabilities directly into the UAE’s thriving innovation landscape , we are helping organisations not only adopt AI, but adopt it responsibly, sustainably, and strategically,” added Mr Abbasi.Commitment to the RegionBell Integration’s ongoing investment in the UAE market reinforces its alignment with the UAE National AI Strategy 2031, which aims to build one of the most advanced AI economies globally. Bell will continue to develop partnerships with universities, regulators, and government bodies to support AI talent development, innovation, and ethical deployment.About Bell IntegrationFounded in 1995, Bell Integration is an IT services, systems integrator, and consulting business specialising in Cloud, Data Centre Migration, and AI. With operations across key international markets and more than 1,000 employees including 400 AI specialists, Bell supports the full IT lifecycle from technology provision, strategic consulting, project delivery, and managed services through to sustainable asset retirement. Bell Integration is trusted by global finance, telecommunications, government, and public-sector organisations to ensure their IT and AI systems remain scalable, resilient, and future-ready.

