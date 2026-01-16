SIP AND SAVOR CELEBRATES A SUCCESSFUL WEEK OF EVENTS IN SAN DIEGO

Winter Fancy Faire Masterclass San Diego PR dinner San Diego

A week of tastings, education and fine dining marks a successful stop of the project in Southern California

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The past week marked a highly successful series of events in San Diego for “Sip and Savor: Pairing European Wines and Deli Meats”, the European promotional project dedicated to showcasing the quality, versatility and cultural value of Roero DOCG wines and Italian deli meats. Over the course of several days, the initiative engaged food and wine professionals, media representatives and influencers through trade fair participation, educational moments and experiential dining.The program of activities officially began on the morning of January 11 with a dedicated masterclass on premium salumi, addressed to a selected group of 20 food industry professionals. Led by experts from IVSI, the session focused on the distinctive characteristics of Italian cured meats, their production methods, quality standards and cultural heritage, providing participants with in-depth knowledge and practical insights tailored to operators working in the U.S. market.From January 11 to 13, Sip and Savor took part in the Winter Fancy Food Show, one of the most important specialty food trade fairs in North America and a key meeting point for producers, importers, buyers and distributors from across the United States. The project’s stand served as a showcase for European excellence, offering visitors an opportunity to discover the campaign’s products, while exploring their potential for the North American market.The highlight of the week took place on the evening of January 11 with an exclusive pairing dinner at the Andaz San Diego, a contemporary venuein the heart of the city’s vibrant Gaslamp Quarter and known for its refined culinary offer and strong connection to the local food scene. The dinner welcomed 35 guests, including journalists, influencers and industry professionals, for an immersive experience dedicated to the harmony between Roero DOCG wines and Italian deli meats. During the evening, guests were guided through a curated tasting journey where deli meats were presented both in their pure form and creatively integrated into dishes prepared by chef Jaime Olivares. Each course was thoughtfully paired with different types of Roero DOCG wines, highlighting the versatility of these products and their ability to adapt seamlessly to modern cuisine while maintaining a strong link to their European origins.The San Diego events confirmed the strong interest of U.S. audiences in authentic European food and wine culture and successfully conveyed the core values of the Sip and Savor project: quality, tradition, conviviality and contemporary enjoyment. The initiative continues its activities in the United States and Canada with the aim of strengthening awareness and appreciation of European wines and deli meats among professionals and consumers alike.“Sip and Savor” is a three-year campaign by Consorzio Tutela Roero and Istituto Valorizzazione Salumi Italiani (IVSI), co-funded by the European Union, to promote European wines and deli meats in the US and Canada. More than a promotion, it's an invitation to explore and share the cultural and sensory richness of two European excellences through exclusive content, events, and experiences across North America.To stay updated on the campaign’s initiatives or to receive more information:Digital accountsWebsite: www.sipsavor.eu Instagram: @sipandsavor.usFacebook: @Sip and Savor - USYoutube: @SipandSavoreuPress officeBlancdenoir Communication AgencyPiazza Matteotti 2525015 – Desenzano del Garda (BS)Email: sipsavoreu@gmail.com

