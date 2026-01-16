Valor Villages Receives $200,000 Boost Toward Launch of Sanctuary for Children in Crisis

Valor Villages Orlando's Catering Check-fil-A Hampton and Chippewa

With child homelessness surging 36%, Valor Villages races to open a safe haven for St. Louis youth—community support now critical.

Together, we can ensure that no child in our community is left without a safe place to call home.” — Amanda Reynolds

ST. LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Valor Villages Inc. is proud to announce the launch of its “Building Bright Futures” campaign, a fundraising initiative dedicated to opening a new, state-of-the-art residential home for children in St. Louis, MO. This facility aims to address the critical shortage of safe, supportive housing for children facing homelessness, displacement, or unsafe living conditions.In St. Louis, the number of children in need of emergency or long-term placement has risen by 36% over the past two years. Currently, many of these children are placed far from their schools and communities due to a lack of local beds. Valor Villages Inc. seeks to bridge this gap by providing a nurturing environment that offers more than just a roof—it offers a foundation for healing.“Every child deserves a place where they feel safe, seen, and supported,” said Amanda Reynolds, Executive Director of Valor Villages Inc. “This home isn’t just about bricks and mortar; it’s about providing the stability and professional care these children need to overcome trauma and reclaim their childhoods.”The Vision for the New HomeThe proposed facility, located in the Mount Pleasant neighborhood, will provide:• Safe Housing: Accommodations for 24 children in a warm, family-style setting.• On-Site Support: Access to trauma-informed counseling, tutoring, and healthcare.• Community Integration: Programs designed to keep children connected to their local schools and peer groups.The campaign has already gained significant momentum with a $200,000 seed funding commitment from Dr. Gurpreet Singh Padda, MD of Valor Medica . This foundational gift marks a pivotal moment in the nonprofit’s effort to secure the $500,000 needed for property acquisition, renovations, and the hiring of specialized care staff.The initiative has also garnered critical support from respected community figures Joe Suegrim, Head Chef of Orlando’s Catering, and Nick Pyatt, owner of a local Chick-fil-A franchisee. Their hands-on assistance and advocacy are playing a key role in turning this vision into reality.Dr. Padda, an interventional pain specialist and advocate for holistic community health, emphasized the urgency of acting now. “Investing in children’s safety and stability is the most powerful form of preventative care,” said Dr. Gurpreet Singh Padda, founder of Valor Medica. “For too long, we’ve allowed systemic gaps to go unchallenged—this project is our chance to intervene early, and meaningfully.”Ways to Contribute• Online Donations: Visit www. ValorVillages.org to make a one-time or recurring gift.• Corporate Sponsorships: Local businesses can sponsor specific rooms or communal areas.• Volunteer Opportunities: Community members are invited to join the planning committee or assist with upcoming fundraising events.“We are calling on our neighbors, business leaders, and community members to help us build this sanctuary,” added Valor Villages. “Together, we can ensure that no child in our community is left without a safe place to call home.”To learn more or make a contribution, visit www.ValorVillages.org or contact Amanda Reynolds at 314.714.0902.About Valor Villages Inc.Valor Villages is a nonprofit organization committed to providing safe, trauma-informed housing and holistic care for children in crisis. Founded by Pastor Amanda Reynolds, the organization works to strengthen families, preserve community ties, and restore dignity to every child it serves.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.