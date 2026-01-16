Body by Ravi Plastic Surgery & Aesthetics and RISE Med Spa Now Open at New West Houston Location

Exterior of Body by Ravi Plastic Surgery & Aesthetics' New Location in Houston Houston plastic surgery and aesthetic specialists, Jamie Poole, RN; Ravi Somayazula, MD; Swapna Gopathi, MD Treatment room for RISE Med Spa in Houston Houston Plastic Surgery Center, Body by Ravi Plastic Surgery & Aesthetics reception area

New Katy Freeway Location Expands Patient Access, Accredited Surgical Suites, and Luxury Med Spa Care for West Houston and the Energy Corridor.

This facility reflects years of planning focused on how to best serve our patients at every stage of their journey—from non-invasive treatments to more complex surgical care.” — Ravi Somayazula, MD

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Body by Ravi Plastic Surgery & Aesthetics and RISE Med Spa are now fully open and operational at their new, free standing medical office building located at 19135 Katy Freeway, Houston, TX 77094, providing expanded access to cosmetic breast and body surgery, injectables, and nonsurgical aesthetic treatments for patients throughout Texas, including West Houston, Katy, Cypress, and the Energy Corridor.The practice has fully transitioned from its former 9230 Katy Freeway, Suite 520 location and is now exclusively seeing patients at the new facility, which offers ground-floor access, free on-site parking, and immediate access from I-10/Katy Freeway. The move supports growing demand for plastic surgery, breast and body contouring, advanced injectables, and medical-grade aesthetic treatments in the West Houston area.The new medical building was designed to support specialized, high-volume care across three dedicated suites:Body by Ravi Plastic Surgery & Aesthetics — Suite 110 (Consultations, pre- and post-operative care)RISE Med Spa — Suite 100 (Injectables, lasers, medical aesthetics)Houston Plastic Surgery Center — Suite 120 (accredited surgical suites)Houston Plastic Surgery Center features two private operating rooms, expanded pre-operative and recovery areas, and increased surgical capacity, allowing the practice to meet ongoing demand for Tummy Tuck, Mommy Makeover , Breast Augmentation, Breast Lift, and advanced body contouring procedures in West Houston and Katy, TX.“This facility reflects years of planning focused on how to best serve our patients at every stage of their journey—from non-invasive treatments to more complex surgical care,” said Dr. Ravi Somayazula, Board-Certified Plastic Surgeon and founder of Body by Ravi Plastic Surgery & Aesthetics. “By integrating a nationally accredited surgery center and a luxury med spa under one roof, we’re able to deliver a more seamless, efficient, and patient-centered experience.”RISE Med Spa, now operating in Suite 100, includes multiple injectable suites, advanced laser technology rooms, and energy-based treatment spaces, supporting a physician-led approach to natural, long-term skin health and aesthetic care.The med spa is led by Swapna Gopathi, MD, a double board-certified physician, alongside Jamie Poole, RN, BSN, CANS, a Certified Aesthetic Nurse Specialist with more than 14 years of experience in dermatology and aesthetics.“Having a dedicated space for RISE Med Spa is incredibly exciting, while still being fully connected to the surgical practice,” said Dr. Gopathi. “Patients can enjoy a serene, stand-alone med spa experience with the continuity and expertise of a comprehensive plastic surgery center.”Key FactsBody by Ravi Plastic Surgery & Aesthetics — Suite 110Services: Cosmetic breast and body surgery that includes Breast Augmentation, Breast Lift, Breast Reduction, Tummy Tuck, Mommy Makeover, Liposuction, Body Contouring, Neck/Chin Liposuction, Fat Grafting, surgical consultations, pre- and post-operative careLocation: 19135 Katy Freeway, Suite 110, Houston, TX 77094Phone: 281-242-1061Hours: Monday–Friday | 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.Parking: Free on-site parking, ground-floor accessWebsite: bodybyravi.comRISE Med Spa — Suite 100Services: Injectables, Botox , Dysport, fillers, Sculptra, Morpheus8, laser resurfacing, microneedling, PRP, body contouring, Aveli cellulite treatment, miraDryLocation: 19135 Katy Freeway, Suite 100, Houston, TX 77094Phone: 281-822-0380Hours: Monday–Friday | 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.Parking: Free on-site parking, ground-floor accessWebsite: risemedspa.comAbout Body by Ravi Plastic Surgery & AestheticsBody by Ravi Plastic Surgery & Aesthetics specializes in cosmetic surgery of the breast and body, led by Dr. Ravi Somayazula, a board-certified plastic surgeon with more than 15 years of experience and thousands of procedures performed. The most requested procedures include Tummy Tuck, Mommy Makeover, Breast Augmentation, and Breast Lift, along with advanced liposuction and fat grafting techniques. The practice provides a luxury, patient-focused surgical experience in an accredited facility serving Houston, Katy, and West Houston, with expanded services planned to support the growing demand for facial rejuvenation and comprehensive aesthetic care.About RISE Med SpaRISE Med Spa offers a physician-led approach to injectables, aesthetic dermatology, and skin rejuvenation, led by Swapna Gopathi, MD, double board-certified in Internal Medicine and Lifestyle Medicine, alongside Certified Aesthetic Nurse Specialist Jamie Poole, RN, BSN, CANS. The med spa prioritizes collagen restoration, natural-looking results, and long-term skin health for patients throughout Houston, Katy, Cypress, and the Energy Corridor.

