Bell Integration Deepens Starburst Collaboration to Deliver End-to-End AI and Data Enablement Across the United Kingdom

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bell Integration, a global leader in AI transformation, IT modernisation, and enterprise data services has announced an expansion of its AI and data enablement portfolio in the UK, strengthening its collaboration with Starburst.The enhanced offering combines Bell Integration’s Starburst-powered modernisation services with customised AI and data training programmes, tailored specifically for UK businesses. This dual approach supports both the upgrade of legacy analytics’ platforms such as Hadoop data lakes using Hive and Spark, and the design and deployment of greenfield, cloud-native AI platforms that can meet the demands of London’s and the UK’s rapidly evolving digital economy.The upgrade marks a further commitment by Bell Integration to equip UK organisations with the platforms and skills needed to accelerate AI adoption across the capital’s finance, technology, public sector, and enterprise markets.End-to-End Enablement for Modernisation and New AI InitiativesAs companies across London, and throughout the UK transition from AI experimentation to full-scale operationalisation, they face two major challenges.1. Modernising legacy Hadoop-based data environments that limit analytical speed and AI performance, and2. Building new AI-ready platforms capable of real-time analytics, large language model workloads, and autonomous decisioning.Bell Integration addresses both by delivering a unified enablement approach that blends consulting, delivery, optimisation, and skill development around Starburst’s high-performance data technologies.Modernisation and platform services include the following.• Assessments and roadmaps for transforming Hadoop, Hive, and Spark estates• Architecture and implementation of Starburst-powered analytics and AI layers• Integration with cloud, hybrid, and on-prem data sources• Governance, security, and performance optimisation• Ongoing managed services for production-grade environmentsAI Training AcademyAlongside these services, Bell’s AI Training Academy provides Starburst-focused AI and data training programmes designed to ensure internal teams can confidently operate and enhance the platforms built for them.“UK organisations need both cutting-edge solutions and the capabilities to run them,” said Faisal Abbasi – AI & Data Executive Director, Bell Integration. “By deepening our collaboration with Starburst and expanding our customised training programmes, we’re making sure our UK customers can modernise legacy systems, while building new AI-ready platforms that deliver measurable value.”Customised AI and Starburst Training Integrated with Project DeliveryBell Integration embeds training directly into project lifecycles, so that organisations learn using their own data, architecture, and real-world use cases. Programmes include the following.• Modernisation-readiness sessionsHelping teams plan transitions from Hadoop/Hive/Spark to Starburst-centred architectures with minimal disruption.• Starburst for AI and advanced analyticsPractical training on accelerating data access for machine learning, model training pipelines, and real-time inference.• Greenfield platform design bootcampsWorkshops for architects and data teams to design scalable, cloud-native, lakehouse-style AI platforms.• Operations, governance and performance clinicsHands-on labs covering monitoring, optimisation, security, compliance, and cost efficiency.• Executive and stakeholder enablementNon-technical sessions helping leaders understand the business value and operational implications of modern data and AI platforms.Where our AI Training Courses take placeTraining sessions are available onsite in London, regionally across the UK, virtually, or in hybrid formats.Fueling the UK’s AI Ambitions with Platforms and SkillsAs the UK accelerates its AI leadership with initiatives including the National AI Strategy, the AI Safety Institute, and large-scale investment across financial services, public-sector transformation, and healthcare, organisations must be able to harness both legacy and emerging data environments to power next-generation AI.Industries benefiting from Bell Integration’s strengthened Starburst enablement include the following.• Financial services and fintech• Telecommunications and media• Retail and consumer services• Government and public administration• Energy, transport, and logistics• Technology and professional services• More“Starburst’s ability to unify data access across distributed environments makes it a strategic enabler for modern AI platforms ,” Faisal Abbasi added. “Our combined services and training offering ensures UK organisations can upgrade legacy analytics while simultaneously building the AI-native platforms needed for the future.”About Bell IntegrationFounded in 1995, Bell Integration is an IT services, systems integrator, and consulting business specialising in Cloud, Data Centre Migration, and AI. With operations across key international markets and more than 1,000 employees including 400 AI specialists and growing, Bell supports the full IT lifecycle from technology provision, strategic consulting, project delivery, and managed services through to sustainable asset retirement. Bell Integration is trusted by global finance, telecommunications, government, and public-sector organisations to ensure their IT and AI systems remain scalable, resilient, and future-ready.To learn more about Bell Integration’s AI and Starburst-enabled data modernisation and enablement services, visit Comprehensive AI Training Courses - Bell Integration Media Contact:Finola Sloyan, PR & Communications TeamBell IntegrationEmail: pr@bell-integration.comWebsite: www.bell-integration.com

