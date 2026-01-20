LOOP-LOC® Announces Release of 2026 Pool Liner Collection and CLEAR-LOC™ Technical Updates

LOOP-LOC® Logo Discover the luxurious Siren’s Whisper Collection. Featuring exclusive Sea Melody and TidalMyst patterns you won't find anywhere else.

HAUPPAUGE, NY, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- LOOP-LOC® , a manufacturer of pool safety covers and liners, has released its 2026 Luxury Pool Liner Collection. The updated product line includes eight new patterns and continues the implementation of the company's CLEAR-LOC™ floor seam technology.LOOP-LOChas expanded its liner selection to over 40 patterns, adding 8 new designs for 2026. Included in this update is the three-pattern Siren’s Whisper Collection, which features the exclusive Sea Melody and TidalMyst designs. Every pool liner in the current collection is produced with CLEAR-LOC™ technology, which creates less prominent seams on the pool floor.2026 Pattern AdditionsThe 2026 release is centered on several new designs that utilize varied ink and material technologies:-Sea Melody (Exclusive): A design featuring shell and starfish motifs arranged in a repeating pattern.-TidalMyst (Exclusive): A pattern characterized by deep blue tones and tonal accents intended to simulate water movement.-Pearl Eclipse: A navy-based design utilizing iridescent elements that react to shifting light.In addition to the Siren’s Whisper series, the company has added five other patterns to the 2026 catalog: Amethyst Cove PearlEssence™, Azurite Glow, Bonaire, Castaway, and Surfside Glass.Technical Specifications and ManufacturingLOOP-LOCpool liners are manufactured in the United States using North American virgin vinyl. The liners are available in 20-mil and 28-mil thicknesses. The company continues to offer specialized PearlEssenceand Embossed options, which provide varied surface textures for the pool interior.To assist with the selection process, the company has updated the Mirage® Online Pool Visualizer . This digital tool allows users to preview different liner patterns in a simulated backyard environment, including various pool shapes and surrounding deck materials.Additional information regarding the 2026 collection and technical specifications can be found at the company’s website: www.looploc.com ###About LOOP-LOC:Founded in 1978 by Bill Donaton and led today by President & CEO LeeAnn Donaton, LOOP-LOC has grown from a five-person operation to a global industry leader based in Hauppauge, New York. Known for the iconic "Bubbles the Elephant" safety campaign, LOOP-LOC remains committed to a track record of trust, safety, and American-made quality. Their luxury pool liners are the ultimate in fine art for the pool, offering a perfect fit for any shape or size.

