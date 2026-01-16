Vox Church To Open Historic Building at 129 Lafayette Street in Hartford This Sunday

Vox Church will use the downtown Hartford building at 129 Lafayette Street as a permanent location for Sunday services and establish a hub to serve the city.

The church will host Sunday morning services beginning this Sunday, January 18, at 9:00 and 11:00 AM.

Vox Church is honored and excited to have a permanent home in the city of Hartford. Our passion is to serve the city and make a positive difference.” — Pastor Justin Kendrick

HARTFORD, CT, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vox Church, a non-denominational, multi-site Christian church with 13 locations throughout Connecticut and southern Massachusetts, is set to open their newly renovated historic property located at 129 Lafayette Street in downtown Hartford this weekend. The church will host Sunday morning services beginning this Sunday, January 18, at 9:00 and 11:00 AM.“Vox Church is honored and excited to have a permanent home in the city of Hartford,” said Vox Church Lead Pastor Justin Kendrick. “Our passion is to serve the city and make a positive difference for its residents. Vox is a multigenerational, multicultural church that loves Hartford and wants to see the best for the city.”To celebrate the opening and Vox Church's commitment to the city, they are partnering with a local ministry Street Church to donate a meal to people experiencing homelessness for every first-time guest that attends a Sunday morning service now through Easter Sunday. “It has been such a privilege and honor to serve the city of Hartford for the past nine years,” said Vox Church Campus Pastor Jeremiah Johnson. “As we prepare to move into our permanent building, there is an even greater opportunity to serve this great city and make a difference through intentional service and community-building efforts. We are ready to step into this new season with expectation, excitement, and humility.”This historic Georgian Revival-style, four-story building was originally constructed in 1929 and has been a part of the city’s downtown for nearly a century. Built on a hill within eyeshot of the state capitol building, this church building will now serve as a permanent location for Sunday services to accommodate Vox Church’s growth in attendance in Hartford and will establish a hub for the church to continue to serve the community.Vox Church Hartford’s areas of focus to serve the community include homelessness, food insecurity, and education. Current non-profit partners include Hands on Hartford, Street Church, South Park Inn, Sparrow Ministry, Community First School, M.D. Fox Elementary, and World Vision. With a permanent facility, the church will be able to serve as a location for city-wide service days, school tutoring, addiction recovery groups and more.To learn more about the church including service times and upcoming events, please visit VoxChurch.org ###About Vox Church:Founded in 2011 in New Haven, Connecticut, Vox Church is a multi-site non-denominational Christian church with a vision to see New England transformed from the least-churched region in the U.S. to the most spiritually vibrant place on earth. Led by lead pastor Justin Kendrick, the church currently hosts weekly meetings in 13 cities across Connecticut and Massachusetts as well as online. Find out more at VoxChurch.org.

Vox Church Hartford

