UKTD Partners with AISOC to Bring Next-Generation AI Cybersecurity Capabilities to UK MSPs and MSSPs

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- UKTD , a leading value-added distributor of cutting-edge technology solutions, today announced a strategic partnership with AISOC , a pioneering artificial intelligence company redefining the future of cybersecurity operations. This collaboration aims to accelerate the adoption of intelligent, autonomous security capabilities across the UK’s managed service provider (MSP) and managed security service provider (MSSP) sectors.AISOC’s innovative AI-driven platform transforms how cybersecurity threats are detected, analysed, and mitigated, enabling organisations to stay ahead of sophisticated cyberattacks through real-time automation and adaptive intelligence. By partnering with UKTD, AISOC will extend its reach into the UK channel ecosystem, empowering MSPs and MSSPs with scalable, AI-powered solutions that enhance operational efficiency and reduce response times."We are very excited to be working with UKTD to amplify our relationships with UK MSPs and MSSPs," said Ian Vickers, CEO of AISOC. “UKTD’s strong channel presence and trusted partnerships provide the ideal platform to expand our mission, helping security teams harness the power of AI to stay one step ahead of emerging cyber threats.”Greg Buchanan, CEO at UKTD, added: “AISOC represents a new generation of cybersecurity innovation, one that aligns perfectly with UKTD’s commitment to delivering intelligent, outcome-driven technologies to our partners. This partnership will give our resellers access to transformative AI capabilities that redefine how businesses protect themselves in an increasingly complex digital landscape.”Together, UKTD and AISOC will deliver tailored enablement programs, joint marketing initiatives, and advanced technical training to help channel partners seamlessly integrate AI-driven security operations into their offerings.About AISOCAISOC is a next-generation cybersecurity company leveraging artificial intelligence to automate and optimise security operations. Its platform enables organisations to detect, prioritise, and respond to threats faster and more effectively than ever before. AISOC’s mission is to revolutionise the cybersecurity landscape through intelligent automation and adaptive defence.About UKTDUKTD is a leading UK-based technology distributor, specialising in delivering innovative solutions across cybersecurity, networking, and IT infrastructure. Through strategic partnerships with world-class vendors, UKTD empowers resellers and service providers to deliver value-added solutions that meet the evolving needs of today’s digital enterprises.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.