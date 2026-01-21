Shingles to Solutions: CMAC Acquires LDJ Construction Group & LDJ Gutters for Integrated Texas Property Protection

CMAC-LDJ-Construction-Group-Acquisition-Logo Premium tile roofing and gutter installation on a contemporary Southlake residence.

CMAC acquires LDJ Construction Group and LDJ Gutters, uniting premier roofing and drainage expertise to provide seamless exterior solutions across Texas.

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- CMAC, a leading provider of premium roofing and exterior services, is proud to announce the official acquisition of LDJ Construction Group and its premier division, LDJ Gutters. This strategic merger unites two of Texas’ most respected names in the building industry, creating a unified powerhouse dedicated to residential and commercial exterior excellence across Dallas/Fort Worth, Houston, and the Austin/San Antonio corridors.The acquisition brings over 30 years of combined industry experience and a robust infrastructure of specialized crews into the CMAC family. By absorbing the full operations of LDJ Construction Group, CMAC strengthens its capacity for large-scale new construction and comprehensive Texas storm damage restoration projects. LDJ Gutters, known for rapid turnaround times and high-quality craftsmanship, will now serve as the primary gutter division for all CMAC operations.The merger allows CMAC to provide a truly integrated "roof-to-drainage" service model. By combining LDJ’s specialized seamless gutter installation expertise with CMAC’s industry-leading roofing capabilities, clients will benefit from streamlined project management and expanded service offerings.Christian Viveiros, CEO and Founder of CMAC, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership and the value it brings to the Texas market:"Our goal at CMAC has always been to protect what matters most to our customers. By bringing LDJ Construction Group and LDJ Gutters into the fold, we aren't just adding a service line—we are adding a team of experts who share our heart for service and our dedication to excellence. This merger allows us to provide a more comprehensive, 'one-stop' experience, ensuring that every inch of a property's exterior is handled with the integrity and quality that define the CMAC name."For more background on the strategic vision behind this partnership, read the official acquisition announcement on the CMAC company blog Current clients of LDJ can expect a seamless transition, with the same local teams and high level of customer service they have come to rely on. The acquisition will further bolster CMAC’s footprint in major Texas metros, leveraging LDJ’s established presence and deep roots in the building community.For more information about the acquisition or to explore the expanded service offerings, please visit www.cmacroofing.com www.ldjconstructiongroup.com or www.ldjgutters.com About CMAC : CMAC is a premier roofing and exterior services company built on the values of Faith, Loyalty, and Respect. Serving homeowners and commercial builders across the Southern United States, CMAC specializes in high-quality roofing systems, storm restoration, and comprehensive property protection.About LDJ Construction Group & LDJ Gutters: LDJ Construction Group is a family-owned, professionally operated construction firm with over 30 years of experience. Its specialized division, LDJ Gutters, provides a wide range of services including installation, cleaning, and custom designs, establishing itself as a leader for highly-rated Texas exterior contractors.

CMAC Roofing: Raising the Bar & Unlocking Quality Roofing for Your Home!

