Centre for the Preservation and Transmission of the Cultural Heritage of the Palace Museum in Macao Registration for the “Symposium on Cultural Heritage Conservation and Restoration” opens on 17 January

MACAU, January 16 - In order to strengthen the international exchange on heritage preservation and restoration techniques, enhance the public understanding of heritage restoration, and promote education and safeguarding of cultural heritage, the “Centre for the Preservation and Transmission of the Cultural Heritage of the Palace Museum in Macao” (hereinafter referred to as the “Centre”), under the auspices of the Cultural Affairs Bureau, will host the “Symposium on Cultural Heritage Conservation and Restoration” on 25 January (Sunday), at the Auditorium of the Macao Museum of Art. . Experts from the Palace Museum, heritage restoration specialists from Australia and Greece, as well as scholars from local higher education institutions have been invited to share their technical knowledge and their case-study experiences in heritage preservation. Interested parties are welcome to register for their intended attendance through the Macao One Account from 17 January onwards.

Since 2025, the Centre has been conducting restoration and maintenance works on the seven bronze statues of the façade of the Ruins of St. Paul’s in phases, noting that the second phase of restoration works is currently underway. In order to promote further knowledge of heritage preservation and restoration among the general public, the “Symposium on Cultural Heritage Conservation and Restoration” will be held with the participation of renowned experts as speakers, including the Director of the Conservation Standards Department of the Palace Museum, Qu Liang; the renowned metals conservation expert from Australia, Ian Miles; a high-ranking heritage conservation expert from Greece, Amalia Siatou; and a very experienced Research Assistant Professor from the University of Macao, Prof. Kin Hong Ip., Altogether, these illustrious experts will share their insights on various topics, such as, the current state of heritage preservation in Mainland China, best-practice techniques for the maintenance and restoration of metals and bronze, while also sharing their experience and technical opinions regarding , the conservation works that have been implemented on the bronze statues of the façade of the Ruins of St. Paul’s, also sharing insights from other case-studies, namely in regard to conservation practices in other countries, such as Australia and Greece. In addition, there will be an open Q&A session, enabling the participating experts, professionals, and academics from various multi-disciplinary sectors, including heritage, architecture, culture and other fields, to interact with the general public and foster a broader discussion and exchange of ideas, with everyone welcomed to present their views, questions and opinions.

This important Symposium will be held on 25 January (Sunday), from 2:30pm to 5:30pm, at the Auditorium on the first floor of the Macao Museum of Art. Admission is free of charge. The Symposium will be conducted in Mandarin and English, with simultaneous translation in both languages. Interested parties can register online through the One Account “Activity Application” (activity.mo.gov.mo/activity-h5/activity-list-web) from 10am on 17 January until the 22 January. Seats are limited and will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. For more information about this event, please visit the website of the Cultural Affairs Bureau at www.icm.gov.mo, the WeChat official account “IC_Art_Macao” or the “IC Art” page on Facebook. For further enquiries, please contact the Cultural Affairs Bureau through the telephone no. 2836 6320, during office hours.

The “Centre for the Preservation and Transmission of the Cultural Heritage of the Palace Museum in Macao” is the first local cultural venue established through a long-term collaboration between the Government of Macao SAR and the Palace Museum in Beijing, serving as a pioneering new platform for technical exchange and cooperation in the field of Chinese and Western architectural heritage conservation, thereby enabling an important new network community dedicated to the international exchange and further cooperation in the field of architectural heritage conservation, which will surely also inspire and nurture more and more local restoration talents, while also contributing towards continuing to elevate public knowledge and more active general interest for cultural heritage subjects.