California Man Sentenced To More Than 20 Years In Prison For Child Exploitation Offenses

Jacksonville, Florida – Gyasi Wallace (33, California) has been sentenced by U.S. District Judge Wendy W. Berger to 20 years and 10 months in prison for producing of child sexual abuse material. He pleaded guilty on August 26, 2025. Wallace is also required to serve 25 years of supervised release and register as a sexual offender.

