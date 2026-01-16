North Carolina Convicted Sex Offender Sentenced To 50 Years In Federal Prison For Attempting To Entice 11-Year-Old Child To Engage In Sexual Activity

Jacksonville, Florida – Geoffrey Lee Dudding (40, Concord, NC) was sentenced by United States District Judge Wendy W. Berger to 50 years in federal prison for using his cellphone and the internet to attempt to entice an 11-year-old child to engage in sexual activity. He was also ordered to serve a lifetime term of supervised release. Dudding pleaded guilty on October 28, 2025. Dudding is a registered child sex offender who was previously convicted in North Carolina of indecent liberty with a minor in 2007 and solicitation of a child by computer to commit an unlawful sex act in 2024. He was also convicted of criminal solicitation of a minor in South Carolina in 2023. On May 8, 2025, Dudding was arrested in North Carolina and was later transported to Jacksonville for prosecution.

