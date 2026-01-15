Colorado Springs Woman Sentenced to 12 Months, One Day, After Being Convicted On Charges Arising From Hate Crime Hoax

DENVER – The United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Colorado announces that Ashley Blackcloud, 40, of Colorado Springs, was sentenced to one year and one day in federal prison after a jury found her guilty in May 2025. Blackcloud and co-defendant Derrick Bernard were convicted after a trial on charges that they conspired to threaten or convey false information about a threat: a burning cross placed in front of a Black political candidate’s campaign sign, which they had defaced with a racial slur written in red spray paint. After staging the cross burning, Blackcloud, Bernard and a third convicted co-conspirator used email and social media to publicize the threat in the weeks before the Colorado Springs mayoral runoff election.

