Delhi, India Man Sentenced for Conspiring to Illegally Export Aviation Components from Oregon to Russia

A man from Delhi, India, was sentenced to federal prison today for conspiring with others to export controlled aviation components and a navigation and flight control system to end users in Russia, in violation of the Export Control Reform Act.

