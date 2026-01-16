Leominster Man Pleads Guilty to Theft of Government Funds, Bank Fraud and Money Laundering in Connection with Stolen $1,355,000 Tax Refund Check

BOSTON – A Leominster man pleaded guilty yesterday in federal court in Boston to a scheme to steal $1,355,863 by depositing a forged tax refund check and then laundering the money using cashier’s checks payable to shell companies.

