PAPITA.co brings ‘Get Fast in 3 Hours’ service to speed up consumer electronics delivery in Dubai

Consumers in Dubai can now get smartphones, smartwatches, headphones, and true wireless earbuds delivered to their doorstep in 3 hours.

To deliver a better experience for our customers, we’ve introduced a faster delivery option that meets growing expectations for speed and convenience.” — Goraav Balani, Head of Growth and Marketing for PAPITA.co

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, January 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Customers in Dubai can now receive select consumer electronics within just three hours of purchase, as PAPITA.co launches its new “Get Fast in 3 Hours” delivery service across key product categories. At an additional cost of AED 33, the eligible devices across smartphones headphones, and true wireless earbuds can be delivered at an ultra-fast delivery window.As customer expectations continue to rise, particularly around speed and reliability, delivery performance has become more closely tied to overall brand experience. To address the varying delivery needs, PAPITA.co introduced Get Fast in 3 Hours along with their Express Shipping service.PAPITA Express, the brand’s express shipping service, applies to all consumer electronics products and delivers orders within 23 hours anywhere in the UAE at an additional cost of AED 23.PAPITA.co also offers in-store pickup service. Customers can pick up their order from their store in Deira, Dubai, as soon as they are notified by the team that their order is ready during weekdays between 10 am and 10 pm.“At PAPITA.co, we wish to deliver outstanding experiences to our customers and partners every day,” said Goraav Balani, Head of Growth and Marketing at PAPITA. “That’s why, as one of the UAE's longest-running electronics retailers for 33 years, we have introduced a faster delivery option to better support customer expectations around speed and convenience.”The idea of bringing the 3 hour delivery service was introduced in response to the growing role of delivery in making purchase decisions. Around 23% of customers agree that slow delivery or longer-than-expected delivery timelines are enough to stop a purchase before checkout.This shift in customer behaviour reinforced the need for a faster and more predictable delivery option in the market. In addition, delivery represents the final touchpoint in the customer journey and plays a critical role in shaping trust, conversion, and retention.With the brand’s vision focused on building long-term customer trust, launching such a service was integral to making delivery a more dependable part of the overall customer experience.Faster delivery models are increasingly shaping competition within the consumer electronics retail sector. The 3 hour delivery service not only expands the delivery options for users, but it also serves the consumers with urgent purchase needs, where waiting is not an option, including replacing a damaged device, last-minute work requirements, or avoiding downtime.By offering faster and more predictable delivery, PAPITA.co strengthens its position as a customer-first brand and elevates the delivery experience in the consumer electronics market. The 3-hour delivery service is now live for selected categories in Dubai, giving customers immediate access to faster delivery options.

