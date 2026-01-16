A Weekend of Brushstrokes, Beats & Breakthroughs Awaits at the Coconut Grove Arts Festival

Coconut Grove Arts Festival Families at Coconut Grove Arts Festival Kids painting at CGAF

Every purchase made directly from the artist becomes more than just acquiring a beautiful object. It's a personal exchange, an investment in individuality, a support for creative livelihoods” — Camille Marchese, CGAF Artistic Director

COCONUT GROVE, FL, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- For more than six decades, the Coconut Grove Arts Festival (CGAF), produced by Loud And Live and presented by First Horizon Bank (NYSE: FHN), has championed the vibrant intersection of community, culture, and creative expression. Now celebrating its 62nd year, the iconic three‑day outdoor festival returns February 14–16, 2026, inviting art lovers, families, and curious explorers to experience one of the nation’s premier cultural events where discovering, collecting, and celebrating go hand in hand.Consistently ranked among America’s top art festivals, CGAF transforms the scenic Biscayne Bay waterfront, in the picturesque community of Coconut Grove, into a dynamic open‑air gallery and cultural playground. With 285 internationally recognized artists, the festival offers an inspiring blend of fine art, live performances, hands‑on activities, and immersive family‑friendly zones, making it a place where creativity truly comes alive.Purchasing art at an outdoor festival offers something uniquely personal. Surrounded by fresh air, waterfront views, and the energy of artistic exchange, guests can meet artists face‑to‑face, hear the stories behind their work, and witness the craftsmanship that shapes each piece. "Every purchase made directly from the artist becomes more than just acquiring a beautiful object. It's a personal exchange, an investment in individuality, a support for creative livelihoods, and a meaningful memento of a shared artistic moment,” said Camille Marchese, Executive Director of the Coconut Grove Arts Festival.For more than 60 years, CGAF has served as a beacon of artistic excellence and community connection. Its mission remains steadfast: to foster creativity and bring world‑class art to Miami’s cultural landscape. But the festival is far more than an art show; it is a full cultural journey filled with interactive experiences for all ages.Festival Highlights• The Stacks Presented by Seminole Hard Rock Hollywood - Live music returns to Peacock Park, paired with live mural painting and interactive DIY art activities for all ages.• Arts & Drafts Beer Garden Presented By Cervecería La Tropical - Enjoy craft brews from Wynwood Brewery while watching Miami’s artisans create in real time.• Inner Artist - Dive into hands‑on creativity with painting, crafting, and live performances at Regatta Park.• Comic Kid - A kid‑powered zone where young creators can build, paint, and explore.• Young Collectors Club – Kids ages 5 to 12 can start their own art collections by purchasing artwork for only $5.• Collectors Club presented by First Horizon Bank - Elevate your festival experience with a special ticket that provides exclusive lounge access, open bar, light bites, and air‑conditioned restrooms ($169.99++ per day)Dates & Hours• Saturday, February 14, 2026: 10 AM – 6 PM• Sunday, February 15, 2026: 10 AM – 6 PM• Monday, February 16, 2026: 10 AM – 5 PMTicketsStarting at $30++ online and $35++ at the gate.Parking & TransportationStreet and garage parking are available. We recommend that guests utilize public transportation or rideshare services for added convenience.Stay ConnectedFollow festival updates, artist spotlights, and behind‑the‑scenes moments:• Instagram: coconutgroveartsfestival• Facebook: Coconut Grove Arts Festival• X: @cgartsfestivalABOUT COCONUT GROVE ARTS FESTIVALThe Coconut Grove Arts & Historical Association oversees the art festival, which is committed to nurturing the next generation of artists. As a nonprofit 501(c)(3) with the support of the Miami-Dade County Department of Cultural Affairs, the Cultural Affairs Council, and the Miami-Dade County Mayor and Board of County Commissioners, the organization champions South Florida’s arts community through educational programs and by hosting one of the nation’s premier outdoor art festivals. Held annually over Presidents’ Day weekend and produced by Miami-based Loud & Live, this three-day event features 285 juried artists across multiple visual categories, live performances, and interactive art experiences along Coconut Grove’s scenic bayfront streets. Proceeds fund impactful year-round programs, including scholarships for Florida International University and Miami-Dade high school students, the Visiting Artists Program, and the Next Generation Emerging Artist Program. Learn more at cgaf.com ABOUT FIRST HORIZON BANKFirst Horizon Corp. (NYSE: FHN), with $82.6 billion in assets as of September 30, 2024, is a leading regional financial services company dedicated to helping our clients, communities, and associates unlock their full potential with capital and counsel. Headquartered in Memphis, TN, the banking subsidiary First Horizon Bank operates in 12 states across the southern U.S. The Company and its subsidiaries offer commercial, private banking, consumer, small business, wealth and trust management, retail brokerage, capital markets, fixed income, and mortgage banking services. First Horizon has been recognized as one of the nation's best employers by Fortune and Forbes magazines and a Top 10 Most Reputable U.S. Bank. More information is available at www.FirstHorizon.com

