Briggs Auction's Jan. 30 online Fine Estates Auction features artworks by Hans Hoffman, Hans Coper, Lucie Rie, others

Intriguing and colorful watercolor and gouache abstract by Hans Hoffman, part of a collection from the late Helen E. Scott, of the Ardrossan estate in Villanova, Pa. Estimate: $15,000-$25,000 Spare yet graceful vessels by Hans Coper, the highlights of a significant collection of art pottery in the January 30 Fine Estates Auction. Estimates: $20,000-$40,000 and $10,000-$20,000, respectively. Handsome leather-bound volume set of Winning of the West by Theodore Roosevelt, including a handwritten page of Roosevelt's original manuscript. Estimate: $6,000-$9,000 Elegant pairing of cheetah and panther bronzes as part of an impressive collection of exotic animal bronzes by Dutch sculptor Loet Vanderveen. Part of a fine collection of studio art pottery by Dame Lucie Rie (Austria/United Kingdom, 1902-1995), collectively estimated at $11,500-$21,500.

The auction is the perfect way to kick off 2026, with an exciting mix of quality, history, and discovery, starting promptly at 10am Eastern time.

We’re proud to start the year with a sale that reflects what Briggs Auction does best -- connecting remarkable items with passionate buyers, and making the process approachable and enjoyable for all.” — Stephen Turner

Briggs Auction is pleased to offer a spectacular online-only Fine Estates Auction that promises heated bidding and some hot deals on Friday, January 30, starting at 10am Eastern Time.Sparks may fly during bidding on a colorful and intriguing watercolor and gouache abstract by Hans Hoffman (German/American, 1880-1966). Hoffman was a painter and teacher, and his work is revered for his influence on the Abstract Expressionism movement. He is also noted for helping to cohesively combine elements of other post-war techniques including Symbolism, Neo-Impressionism and Cubism, which developed into his signature and self-proclaimed "push and pull" style.Hoffman's pops of bright and bold colors in this work are expressive symbols, balancing its background of spatial unity and structure. The piece is signed lower right and marked "VII.20.45" and is estimated to sell for $15,000-$25,000. It comes to auction as part of a collection of items from the home of the late Helen E. Scott on the Ardrossan estate in Villanova, Pa.More frenzied bidding should keep the auction temperature on the rise with two pottery pieces by renowned potter and teacher Hans Coper (German/British, 1920-1981). The first, a large spade-form stoneware vessel with manganese interior glaze and artist's seal impressed on the underside is estimated at $20,000-$40,000. The work features the artist's signature abstract yet fully functional form. The other, a slim and elegant stoneware vase of Cycladic form, also features a manganese glazed-interior and the artist's cypher on the base, and is estimated at $10,000-$20,000.Coper was extremely influential in the studio pottery movement of the 1960s, through his wheel-thrown pieces fused together into functional vessels with clean lines and quiet, neutral coloration. His works continue to be highly collectible and are featured in the Metropolitan Museum of Art, the York Art Gallery, and Victorian and Albert Museum and others.Coper's works are only part of a significant pre-war British pottery collection which includes works by Lucie Rie - Coper's early teacher and associate - and by John Ward, Karl Scheid, and Jimmy Clark, which come to us from the collection of Dr. John Shea of Philadelphia. Other fine pottery by Rookwood, Van Briggle and several Santa Clara pieces help round out the auction."This Fine Estates Auction is the perfect way to kick off 2026, with an exciting mix of quality, history, and discovery," said Stephen Turner, President and CEO of Briggs Auction, Inc.. "We're proud to start the year with a sale that reflects what Briggs Auction does best -- connecting remarkable items with passionate buyers, and making the process approachable and enjoyable for everyone."Other highlights of this exciting auction include a four-volume set of Theodore Roosevelt's Winning of the West, which includes a handwritten page of the original manuscript by Rosevelt. The set is the Daniel Boone edition from 1889 by The Knickerbocker Press, published by G.P. Putman's Sons (N.Y.). Featuring leather-wrapped covers with gilt floral decoration, the set is estimated at $6,000-$9,000.Also featured in the auction is an extensive collection of gold and gemstone fine jewelry and designer watches and gold coins; sterling; Asian and other fine porcelains; a fine selection of period and contemporary decorative arts, including Tiffany, Louis Vuitton, Hermès and four modern studio-crafted harps; Lalique and other fine art glass, including Randi Solin; as well as a fine collection of signed and numbered exotic animal bronzes by renowned sculptor Loet Vanderveen (Dutch, 1921-2015).Pre-auction/absentee bidding will open on the Briggs Auction online bidding platform and on Live Auctioneers on January 16, with real-time online bidding beginning at 10am Eastern Time on Friday, January 30. An in-person preview is available by appointment on Wednesday, January 28 and Thursday, January 29. Please see BriggsAuction.com for auction and preview details.Briggs Auction, Inc. is a four-generation, family-owned and operated auction house located in the Philadelphia metropolitan area, offering online auctions, estate appraisal services, real estate and special collections auctions for estates, downsizers and more. Their weekly Discovery auctions feature nearly 1,000 lots of antique and name-brand furnishings, decorative and fine art, fine and costume jewelry, silver, collectibles, coins, toys, tools, home goods, books, lawn and garden furnishings, estate vehicles and more.Monthly Fine Estates auctions feature wonderful 18th and 19th century and mid-century modern furnishings, period and contemporary decorative arts, fine art and sculpture, fine porcelains, estate fine jewelry, silver, carpets, and more.

