In the presence of Turki Alalshikh Riyadh to host tomorrow the 6th edition of the JOY AWARDS Entertainment Makers Awards

JOY Awards 2026

With the participation of a star-studded lineup of Arab and international celebrities from arts, cinema, drama, and sports

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, January 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a highly anticipated entertainment event presented by the General Entertainment Authority (GEA) of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia under the umbrella of Riyadh Season, the 6th edition of the “Entertainment Makers Awards” (JOY AWARDS) will honor leading figures from the worlds of cinema, drama, and music, alongside sports and Arab influencers, in an exceptional evening tomorrow, Saturday, 17 January, at 7:00 PM (KSA time), from the heart of the Saudi capital, Riyadh.The ceremony, attended by HE Turki Alalshikh, Chairman of the General Entertainment Authority, will be broadcast live on MBC1, MBC Masr, MBC Iraq, and MBC5, in addition to the “Shahid” streaming platform. Coverage will begin from the stars’ arrival at the event, their walk on the lavender carpet, and continue through the awards presentation and honors, along with accompanying entertainment segments, musical performances, and live singing shows. This will all unfold within a fully integrated visual spectacle, reflecting one of the region’s biggest entertainment events held annually.The 6th edition is expected to welcome a large group of Arab and international stars from arts, cinema, drama, and sports, alongside leading entertainment and content creators and key figures in this dynamic sector. The event will also be attended by a wide presence of Arab and international media representatives, social influencers, public figures, and more.In a magical evening filled with surprises and breathtaking performances, the ceremony is set to honor standout personalities from across the Arab world and beyond through special awards recognizing stars and productions that captured audiences’ hearts throughout the past year, 2025.The JOY AWARDS ceremony allows the public to select the winners across the main disciplines and their sub-categories, through nomination and voting via the JOY AWARDS application. Each participant can cast one vote per category, across six disciplines: Music, Cinema, Drama Series, Directors, Sports, and Influencers.In the Cinema category, four films are competing for Favorite Movie: Alzarfa, Siko Siko, Wedding of Fire, and Hobal. The nominees for Favorite Actress – Cinema are: Ayah Samaha for 6 Days, Donia Samir Ghanem for Rocky El Ghalaba, Shejoun for Wedding of Fire (Monsters Film Series), and Hannah El Zahed for Restart. For Favorite Actor – Cinema, the nominees are Ahmed Malek for 6 Days, Bashar Alshatti for Monster of Hawalli (Monsters Film Series), Maged El Kedwany for Feeha Eh Yaani, and Mohamed Shaif for Alzarfa.In the Series category, the nominees for Favorite Gulf Series are: Al Marsa, Ommi, Share' Al A'sha, and Sayf 99. The Favorite Egyptian Series nominees are: Esh Esh, Ashghal Shaqqa Jeddan, Aysha El Dor, and Lam Shamsiyya. For Favorite Levant Series, the contenders are: Aser, Bi Al Dam, Taht Sabe' Ard, and Salma. Nominees for Favorite Series Actress include: Alanoud Saud for Ommi, Elham Ali for Share' Al A'sha, Amina Khalil for Lam Shamsiyya, and Karess Bashar for Taht Sabe' Ard. The Favorite Series Actor nominees are: Abdulrahman Bin Nafae for Share' Al A'sha, Abdulmohsen AlNemer for Al Marsa, Moatasem Al Nahar for Nafas, and Hesham Maged for Ashghal Shaqqa Jeddan. The Favorite Rising Star – Series nominees are: Taraf AlObidy for Ommi, Rosyll Al Ibrahem for Salma, Ali Beialy for Lam Shamsiyya, and Lama Abdulwahaab for Share' Al A'sha.In the Directing category, nominees for Favorite Series Director include: Ahmet Katiksiz & Gül Saraltun (Share' Al A'sha), Cevdet Mercan & Serhan Şahin (Ommi), Khaled Diab (Ashghal Shaqqa Jeddan), and Rasha Shurbatji (Nasamat Ayloul). Nominees for Favorite Film Director are: Sara Wafik (Restart), Abdulaziz AlShlahe (Hobal), Omar El Mohandes (Siko Siko), and Abdullah Majed (Alzarfa).In the Music category, the nominees for Favorite Song are: A'tather Wa Ageek by Ayed, Heseeny by TUL8TE, Sahak Ishoq by Fadel Chaker, and Doctor by Al Shami. The nominees for Favorite Female Singer are Assala, Angham, Bessan Ismail, and Nancy Ajram. The nominees for Favorite Male Singer are Al Shami, Sultan Al Murshed, Ayed, and Fadel Chaker. The Favorite New Artist nominees are Hamza, Luna Karam, Mohamed Fadel Chaker, and Yazeed Fahad.In the Influencers category, nominees for Favorite Male Influencer are: Abo Khalil (Ibrahim AlOmry), Osama Marwa, Aziz Bin Mohammed, and Mjrm Games (Rayan Al Ahmari). Nominees for Favorite Female Influencer are: Esraa Nabil, Ayatee, Rateel Alshehri, and Sherin Amara.In the Sports category, the Favorite Male Athlete nominees—all football players—are: Salem Al Dawsari, Saleh Abualshamat, Nawaf AlAqidi, and Yassine Bounou. For Favorite Female Athlete, the nominees are Dunya Aboutaleb (Taekwondo), Valerie Tarazi (Swimming), Layla AlQahtani (Football), and Haniya Minhas (Tennis).

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.