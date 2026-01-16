San Diego celebrates the delights of Prosciutto di Carpegna PDO

A PR event to savour the taste of one of the most prestigious cured meats in Europe, recognised by the quality brand, at the Borrego Rooftop Kitchen-Bar.

CARPEGNA, PESARO - URBINO, ITALY, January 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A few days ago, San Diego's culinary scene came alive with an exclusive event dedicated to promoting Prosciutto di Carpegna PDO: this cured ham, a gem among European culinary delicacies, was the star of the show at the Borrego Rooftop Kitchen – Bar at the Hotel Indigo San Diego.In a panoramic setting overlooking the city skyline, above the throbbing heart of Gaslamp, over fifty guests, including journalists, food writers, content creators, and trade professionals, took part in a lively information and tasting experience that began in the afternoon at around 4.30 pm and continued until aperitif time.The meeting offered guests the opportunity to learn more about the production process of Prosciutto di Carpegna PDO, from the selection of the meat to the slow curing process, which follows strict rules and methods inherited from over five centuries of tradition. In addition, Simone Bocchini, COO of Fratelli Beretta USA, illustrated the distinctive features of the product: its sweet and persistent, yet slightly spicy aroma, its soft texture and balanced flavour, the result of a unique microclimate and carefully preserved artisan techniques, as well as the quality brand, a seal of guarantee.The event, an integral part of the promotional project “THE EU GEM HAM: PROSCIUTTO DI CARPEGNA PDO”, promoted by the Protection Consortium and co-financed by the European Commission, also highlighted the role of Prosciutto di Carpegna PDO as an ambassador for Made in Europe, recognised for its authenticity, traceability and cultural value.The protagonist of the account and of the table was Davide Carnimati, a professional pork butcher who arrived directly from Italy and revealed his art of hand-slicing, offering those present a tasting of pure Prosciutto di Carpegna PDO.Furthermore, the cured meat brought out the best in a selection of dishes created by the chef at Borrego Rooftop, who proposed contemporary pairings, local influences and dishes that combine European tradition and Californian creativity, capable of enhancing its versatility: bruschetta with golden tomatoes and Prosciutto di Carpegna PDO, classic melon & Prosciutto di Carpegna PDO, Prosciutto di Carpegna PDO with ricotta & fig jam, flat bread with pear & gorgonzola and Prosciutto di Carpegna PDO and savory mediterranean flat bread with Prosciutto di Carpegna PDO.This celebratory evening, which closes the three days of the Winter FancyFaire in San Diego, is part of the wider promotional programme “THE EU GEM HAM: PROSCIUTTO DI CARPEGNA PDO” aimed at raising awareness in the United States of the history and flavour of a unique product, the result of a deep connection with its land of origin. Other initiatives supporting the project can be found on the official project website www.gemham.eu and on Instagram @consorzio_carpegna.

