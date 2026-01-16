Stephanie Wauson: Recognized by Influential Women as a Champion of Integrity and Collaboration in Medical Publishing

CUMMINGS, IA, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Managing Editor of ACEP Leads the Charge for Quality and Relevance in Emergency Medicine PublicationsThe American College of Emergency Physicians (ACEP) proudly announces the remarkable achievements of Stephanie Wauson, its Managing Editor for JACEP Open, who has dedicated over 20 years to advancing the standards of medical publishing. With a strong commitment to editorial excellence and a passion for connecting science and healthcare, Wauson plays a pivotal role in ensuring that ACEP’s publications remain relevant and impactful in the ever-evolving field of emergency medicine.Wauson oversees publication workflows for ACEP, where she manages a talented team of over 50 emergency physician editors. Her leadership ensures that the organization’s publications not only meet the highest editorial standards but also resonate with the needs of the medical community. Under her guidance, ACEP has successfully transitioned into the open-access digital arena, adapting to the rapid changes in the publishing industry while maintaining a steadfast commitment to scientific integrity.Before her tenure at ACEP, Wauson honed her skills in editorial and project management at Kaufman Wills and Fusting Company, as well as the Journal of Thrombosis and Haemostasis. Her extensive experience includes managing peer review processes, training editorial staff, and developing strategic social media communications for academic journals. This diverse expertise uniquely positions her to navigate the complexities of modern publishing and ensure that ACEP’s content is both accurate and accessible.A graduate of Creighton University with a Bachelor of Science in Biology, Wauson’s scientific grounding complements her editorial acumen, allowing her to craft meaningful publications that advance understanding in healthcare and medicine. Her commitment to the community extends beyond her professional work; she actively volunteers with organizations, such as the National PTA, World Link Exchange Program, and the Alzheimer’s Association, reflecting her dedication to making a positive social impact.Wauson’s journey in medical publishing began at eMedicine in Omaha, Nebraska, where she first recognized the power of medical communication to enhance patient care and clinical practice. As the industry evolved from traditional print to digital platforms, Wauson adapted and grew, continuously updating her skills to lead in a fast-paced environment. Today, she collaborates closely with JACEP Open’s editor-in-chief, Dr. Marianne Gausche-Hill, to align the journal’s vision of educating emergency medicine professionals and extending research internationally for emergency medicine.A core aspect of Wauson’s role is to safeguard the accuracy and integrity of scientific research—an increasingly vital responsibility given the proliferation of misinformation. Her efforts in this area have not gone unnoticed; she has been recognized both nationally and internationally for her contributions to medical publishing, including a prestigious award from the Journal of Thrombosis and Haemostasis in Geneva, Switzerland.Wauson’s dedication to service is exemplified by her role as a liaison for pediatric emergency physicians through ACEP, where she guided leadership to receive the Service to College Award for commitment to enhancing emergency care for children. Her leadership extends to advocating for women in medical publishing, encouraging them to prioritize collaboration, advocacy, and integrity while empowering them to pursue leadership roles.At the heart of Wauson’s work are the values of scientific integrity, collaboration, advocacy, and empowerment. She emphasizes the importance of trust in peer-reviewed research and the need to foster robust multidisciplinary teams. Wauson believes in the power of visibility and representation, particularly for women in medicine and science, and she actively works to create pathways for future leaders in the field.Stephanie Wauson’s career in medical publishing is a testament to her unwavering commitment to excellence and her passion for fostering a culture of collaboration and integrity. As ACEP continues to lead in the field of emergency medicine, Wauson’s influence will undoubtedly shape its future, ensuring that high-quality, relevant publications remain at the forefront of the profession.Learn More about Stephanie Wauson:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/stephanie-wauson Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

