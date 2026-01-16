Influential Women Highlights Jen Hunter: Guiding Purpose Through Life’s Pivotal Transitions

BOISE, ID, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Helping People Find Clarity, Confidence, and Courage at Life’s CrossroadsJen Hunter has built a career around one powerful idea: people already possess the answers they’re searching for—they simply need the space, clarity, and confidence to uncover them. As a Certified Professional Coach and founder of Outer Limits Coaching, Jen specializes in helping individuals navigate moments of transition—the “What now?” and “What’s next?” phases that often define both personal and professional growth.Coaching has always been second nature to Jen. Her journey began early as a camp counselor and director, roles that sparked a lifelong passion for guiding others. That instinct later evolved into a 13-year career in recruiting, where she helped professionals identify, pursue, and realize meaningful career paths. From there, Jen spent the next 14 years hiring, mentoring, and leading global teams within high-growth startups and established corporate environments. Her work spanned sales productivity, customer marketing, business development, and partner alliances—most notably during her long tenure at NetSuite, where she led international teams and designed programs that empowered thousands of sales professionals to perform at their best.Throughout her corporate career, Jen experienced both success and challenge firsthand. Those highs and lows, paired with the guidance of mentors who encouraged her to advocate for herself and take bold steps forward, shaped her leadership philosophy. Today, she brings those lessons directly into her coaching practice—meeting clients at crossroads where clarity feels elusive, and confidence may be shaken. Whether someone is questioning their current role, considering a career change, or re-entering the workforce, Jen helps them reconnect with their voice and move forward with intention.In January 2025, Jen officially launched Outer Limits Coaching, where she now works one-on-one with clients ready to step beyond the ordinary and into lives and careers they’re genuinely excited about. Her approach is rooted in empowerment, self-trust, and practical insight—helping people get unstuck and take ownership of their next chapter. In 2025, she earned her Certified Professional Coach (CPC) credential through iPEC Coaching and was recognized by Influential Women, an honor she shares alongside other trailblazing women making a meaningful impact.A graduate of Dalhousie University with a background in Sociology and Human Resource Management, Jen’s commitment to service extends beyond her professional work. She has volunteered extensively with nonprofit initiatives, environmental causes, community kitchens, and animal welfare organizations, reflecting her belief that leadership is most powerful when paired with compassion.Based in the Boise Metropolitan Area, Jen continues to inspire through her coaching, thought leadership, and community involvement. With a career defined by mentorship, authenticity, and action, she remains dedicated to helping others trust themselves, claim their potential, and move forward with purpose.Learn More about Jen Hunter:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/jen-hunter Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

