Children’s Harbor Celebrates ‘The Harbor Hangout,’ Possible by Over $10,000 Raised by Eagle Scout Candidate Peyton Ross

Harbor Hangout Ribbon Cutting CH Outdoor Playground City of Pembroke Pines, Mayor Angelo Castillo, Peyton Ross, Commissioner Maria Rodriguez, President & CEO of Children’s Harbor, Tiffani Dhooge Mahmud Samad, MBA, Ryan Winker, Emmanuella Jean-Jacques, Karen Ross – Children’s Harbor Board Members

A new outdoor pavilion designed to give teens a welcoming place to relax, connect, and enjoy time together on campus

Children’s Harbor proudly celebrated a special ribbon-cutting ceremony on Tuesday, January 13, to officially unveil The Harbor Hangout, the organization’s newest campus space. The ceremony was coordinated by the Miramar/Pembroke Pines Chamber of Commerce and attended by members of the City Commission, the Mayor of Pembroke Pines, Mayor Angelo Castillo, Commissioner Maria Rodriguez, Vice Mayor of Oakland Park, Aisha Gordon, Senator Dr. Barbara Sharief, Children’s Harbor board members, staff, and community supporters.



The Harbor Hangout is a thoughtfully designed outdoor pavilion featuring lounge-style seating and open gathering areas where teens can relax, connect, and simply be kids while enjoying time outside. Created with intention and care, the space reflects a deep understanding of the needs of the young people Children’s Harbor serves and will have a lasting impact on campus life for years to come.



This project was made possible through the extraordinary leadership and dedication of Peyton Ross, an Eagle Scout candidate and the son of Children’s Harbor’s Board Chair Karen Ross. Over the course of a year and a half, Peyton led the project from concept to completion as his Eagle Scout service project. He designed plans, coordinated vendors, managed construction, and successfully raised $10,000 in fundraising and over $50,000 through professional in-kind services generously donated by community partners.



“The project is important for me because it brings publicity to Scouting America, and it brings awareness to Children’s Harbor. It gives the kids a way to hang out where they can chill and not be in a dangerous place. My hope for the project is that the kids will enjoy it, and more kids are inspired to service projects like this and want to give back to the community without expecting anything in return,” said Peyton Ross. “The whole point was to give to a community that doesn’t get the same stuff or opportunities that most kids may take for granted.” – PEYTON’S QUOTE APPROVED



The celebration was made even more meaningful when Pembroke Pines Mayor Angelo Castillo surprised Peyton with a formal proclamation recognizing his service, leadership, and the positive impact this space will have on teens at Children’s Harbor. The moment highlighted the power of community partnership and youth-led service in creating meaningful, lasting change.



“The Harbor Hangout is more than a structure. It is a true labor of love,” said Tiffani Dhooge, President & CEO of Children’s Harbor. “Peyton poured his heart into every detail of this project, and his commitment, leadership, and compassion are reflected in a space that was truly built with our kids in mind. We appreciate everyone who put effort into this project. Thank you, Peyton!”



Children’s Harbor extends sincere gratitude to Peyton Ross, the generous donors and vendors who contributed their time and resources, the Miramar/Pembroke Pines Chamber of Commerce, city leadership, and all who joined in celebrating this important milestone. The Harbor Hangout stands as a testament to what can be achieved when leadership, service, and community come together in support of children and families.



Founded in 1996, Children's Harbor offers safe housing, specialized care, and life skills support for teens, their younger siblings, and teen mothers. Through community support, donations, and generous outreach efforts, such as this one, Children's Harbor can continue to spread its message about the impact it is making in the lives of teens and their younger siblings in foster care.



About Children’s Harbor

Established in 1996, Children’s Harbor is a nationally accredited child welfare organization with a mission to help strengthen families who are struggling in our community, while providing safe shelter and support to teens in foster care so that they may grow into healthy, educated, and productive adults. With the belief that children should feel safe, that family is worth fighting for, and that cycles can be broken, Children’s Harbor provides a harbor of hope and healing for children who have been impacted by the trauma of child abuse. The main campus in Pembroke Pines provides a supportive family environment for teenagers in foster care and their younger siblings. The family support services program prevents kids from coming into foster care by providing free in-home counseling and support to families who are struggling in the community. Additionally, Brown’s Harbor is a supportive housing community dedicated to serving young adults, aged 18-23, who have aged out of the foster care system. These young adults are provided with affordable housing and the wrap-around support and independent living programs necessary to help them overcome their trauma and navigate through the early stages of adulthood.



