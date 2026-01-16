Lebowski's Kool-Luah Coffee Liqueur Hits 80+ Restaurants, 45 Liquor Stores and Prestigious Hotels as Demand Surges

Lebowski’s Kool-Luah is served at prestigious Colorado hospitality and dining venues, including The Broadmoor in Colorado Springs.

The award-winning craft spirit from Colorado Springs is rapidly expanding its footprint while attracting distributor interest across the U.S. and overseas.

Seeing the brand embraced across Colorado has opened conversations with distributors and retailers nationwide—and we’re even fielding interest from international markets.” — Monica Kowlaski, Founder

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lebowski’s Kool-Luah Coffee Liqueur is accelerating its growth across Colorado and gaining momentum nationwide and internationally.Now poured at more than 80 restaurants and stocked in 45 liquor stores across Colorado, Lebowski’s Kool-Luah is generating interest from buyers, distributors, and on-premise partners across the U.S. and in select overseas markets as the brand explores expanded distribution agreements.Lebowski’s Kool-Luah’s Colorado footprint includes prestigious hospitality and dining partners such as The Broadmoor Hotel, Hotel Alpenrock in Breckenridge, The Rabbit Hole, The Brit, Wobbly Olive, Four by Brother Luck, Hotel Polaris, MacKenzie’s Chophouse, and Wines of Colorado. Leading retail accounts include Applejack Wine & Spirits, Cheers Liquor Mart, Coaltrain Fine Wine & Spirits, and more.These placements reflect strong local demand and are catalyzing inbound interest from national buyers and international importers eager to add the award-winning coffee liqueur to their portfolios.“The brand started out as a very small and simple idea - we were just going to make it for our own consumption at Lebowski’s Taproom ,” said Monica Kowalski, founder. “Seeing the brand embraced across Colorado has opened conversations with distributors and retailers nationwide—and we’re even fielding interest from international markets. We’re ready to scale thoughtfully to meet that demand.”Lebowski’s Kool-Luah’s rapid expansion is supported by a string of acclaimed industry awards: a Silver Medal and a 93/100 at the New York International Spirits Challenge; Best Coffee Liqueur, Best in Class, and Gold at the Los Angeles Invitational Wine & Spirits Challenge; plus additional medals from competitions in San Diego, Las Vegas, Denver, and the International Women’s Spirits Competition - making it the most awarded coffee liqueur brand in the US in 2025.In addition to awards, Kool-Luah has gained attention in national media, including features on Forbes.com , KTLA, CBS Las Vegas, The Manual, Santé Magazine, BEVNET, MSN, Los Angeles Times, and more. Monica and David Kowalski have also shared their journey on popular industry podcastsCrafted from a family recipe using premium Colombian coffee, Kool-Luah is vodka-based, vegan, gluten free, contains no artificial colors or flavors, and offers a less-sweet profile tailored to modern cocktail trends—qualities resonating with bartenders and buyers both domestically and abroad.Lebowski’s is actively advancing distributor conversations to secure Colorado territory coverage while engaging with national distributors and international import partners to create broader access. The team is investing in production and logistics readiness to ensure consistent supply as new markets come online.For availability, partnership inquiries, and export interest, visit www.lebowskiskoolluah.com or contact the brand directly via their website.Follow Lebowski’s Kool-Luah on social media for updates on new retail and on-premise listings and international rollout milestones.About Lebowski’s Taproom & Lebowski’s Kool-Luah Coffee Liqueur:Founded by Monica and David Kowalski and launched at Lebowski’s Taproom in Colorado Springs, Lebowski’s Kool-Luah Coffee Liqueur is a premium, vodka-based coffee liqueur made from a cherished family recipe. With rich coffee character, balanced sweetness, and clean ingredients, Kool-Luah is quickly becoming a preferred choice for bartenders, retailers, and spirit lovers locally, nationally, and internationally.

