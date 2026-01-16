California reduces theft of food and cash benefits by 83% with state-of-the-art technology

“We remain steadfast in our commitment to stopping benefit theft and protecting the resources meant for families who truly need them,” said California Health and Human Services Agency Secretary Kim Johnson. “Every step forward strengthens our ability to ensure that eligible families can access the benefits that put food on the table and help cover essentials like housing and other basic needs. While we celebrate the progress made in reducing theft, our commitment to this fight — and to the families we serve — remains stronger than ever.”

“We’re proud to have implemented effective strategies to mitigate EBT theft, which go a long way toward protecting the benefits that many California families rely on,” said CDSS Director Jennifer Troia. “We are grateful to our many partners across the state for their continued efforts to help us protect these critical benefits.”

How California is protecting benefits

Data Science + Predictive Modeling: Recently, the California Department of Social Services (CDSS) partnered with the Office of Data and Innovation (ODI) to develop and implement a data-driven, predictive model to help combat CalWORKs cash theft. This model, developed using advanced machine learning methods, automatically and correctly finds theft 82% of the time, which is manually verified to ensure no one improperly loses access. With the help of the model, CDSS reduced CalWORKs cash theft by 77%. It’s saved thousands of families from experiencing the hardship of theft.

“This model is an example of the value of finding and building efficiencies between State departments,” said ODI Director Jeffery Marino. “The new machine learning model developed by ODI has reduced the lag time in measuring EBT theft from two months to just 72 hours, representing a 95% increase in efficiency. By reducing theft, this data model and partnership ensures funds get to the people that need it the most. This helps retain vital funding for Californians in need.”

Chip and Tap Technology: In February 2025, Fidelity Information Systems, the Office of Technology and Solutions Integration, and the CDSS began deploying new chip-and-tap-enabled EBT cards, which include microchips that make it more difficult for benefits to be stolen, especially via skimming (further explanation below). By the end of April 2025, approximately 4 million EBT cards were issued to cardholders. California was the first state in the nation to launch chip-and-tap-enabled cards. EBT retailers continue working to implement necessary software upgrades to enable chip and tap transactions at their terminals. Access a video about the chip-and-tap EBT cards in English and Spanish.

PIN Resets: In March 2025, the CDSS tested forced PIN resets for cardholders with compromised card information. PIN resets reduced theft by roughly 80 percent among the approximately 30,000 compromised cardholders whose PINs were reset. This intervention, which contributed significantly to the reduction in benefit theft across the state, was expanded to nearly 100,000 compromised cardholders in April and is now being implemented on an ongoing basis.

Coordination with Law Enforcement: The CDSS’ EBT Fraud and Theft Detection Unit investigators have helped coordinate and provide intelligence to dozens of operations conducted by federal and county law enforcement, in partnership with county Special Investigations Units. These operations have resulted in 190 arrests since February 2023 and the seizure of hundreds of skimming devices or cloned terminals.

ebtEDGE Mobile Application and Online Web Portal: In November 2023, the CDSS launched ebtEDGE, a mobile application and website which provides EBT cardholders with card management features to help protect against benefit theft. With ebtEDGE, cardholders can freeze their card when it’s not in use, block online and/or out-of-state transactions, change PINs, and request replacement cards. From 2023 to January 2025, the card freeze/unfreeze feature has been used more than 9.5 million times. The free ebtEDGE mobile application is available for download at the iOS App Store and Google Play Store. Access a video about ebtEDGE in English and Spanish.

How theft commonly occurs

There are two typical types of EBT theft that occur: scamming and skimming. EBT scamming involves using social engineering tactics, such as impersonating a technician, to trick cardholders into disclosing their card information, often via text message. Skimming involves stealing information through a device implanted on a card terminal.

To guard against scamming, the CDSS conducted educational campaigns and deployed Card Verification Value (CVV) functionality, which made it much more difficult to disclose the information needed for a scammer to clone a card. Since CVV was deployed in 2022, scamming has declined by more than 90%.

CDSS has taken steps to detect, deter, and prevent skimming theft. These include restricting early cash ATM withdrawals and out-of-state cash withdrawals, educating cardholders on how to protect their cards, encouraging frequent personal identification number (PIN) changes and the avoidance of common PINs, and promoting direct deposit for cash benefits. Access a video about how to protect against scamming and skimming.

Work continues

CDSS continues to work with local, state, and federal law enforcement authorities to mitigate the theft of EBT benefits and investigate the criminals who are engaging in skimming and scamming activities.

CDSS is also working with California counties, who are also actively working to mitigate theft and reimbursing victims of theft. Any cardholder who suspects that they may have been a victim of theft should immediately contact their local county office. Cardholders can also report benefit theft through their BenefitsCal account. Cardholders can contact the EBT Customer Service Line at (877) 328-9677 to cancel their EBT card and request a new one.

Leading in government efficiency

Governor Newsom has made efficiency and improving state services a top priority since the start of his Administration. In 2019, the Governor established ODI, a group of technology experts dedicated to supporting other state agencies, departments, and employees to utilize data, technology, and principles of human-centered design common in the private sector to improve the delivery of services to Californians.

Prioritizing efficiency and innovation — with appropriate safeguards protecting privacy, safety, and civil liberties — Governor Newsom has:

Learn more at results.ca.gov.

For more information about EBT benefits, visit https://www.cdss.ca.gov/ebt-card.