Krown Coin Reaches $212.2 Million Market Capitalization Within 72 Hours of Launch

Krown Network x DEXTools Graphic KDEX Logo

Rapid post-launch adoption places KrownDEX among the world’s top decentralized exchanges

Quantum eMotion Corp. (OTCQB:QNCCF)

MONROE, LA, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Krown Technologies Inc. announced today that Krown Coin (KROWN) reached a peak market capitalization of approximately $212.2 million within 72 hours of launch on the Krown Network, marking a significant early milestone for the company’s Layer-1 blockchain ecosystem.

Krown Coin officially launched on Saturday, January 10, 2026, and quickly gained traction across global markets, reflecting strong early participation from users, validators, developers, and strategic partners supporting the network’s initial rollout.

The launch coincided with the live release of several foundational platforms, including KrownDEX (KDEX), Krown Explorer, and the official Krown Network website, enabling decentralized trading, real-time blockchain analytics, and direct access to the broader Krown ecosystem from day one.

Within days of launch, KrownDEX ranked #12 among decentralized exchanges globally, according to DexTools. This ranking reflects early trading activity, liquidity formation, and sustained user engagement, placing KrownDEX among the most actively tracked DEX platforms worldwide.

“Reaching a $212 million market cap in the first 72 hours represents a strong early signal of confidence in what we’re building,” said James Stephens, Founder and CEO of Krown Technologies Inc. “More importantly, it validates the execution of our team and the foundational infrastructure now live on the Krown Network.”

Krown Network has been architected with a strong emphasis on long-term security and resilience, incorporating advanced cryptographic design principles developed in collaboration with Quantum eMotion, a publicly traded quantum cybersecurity company.

Users and developers can monitor on-chain activity through Krown Explorer, access decentralized trading via KrownDEX, and explore the full product suite and ecosystem resources through krown.network.

With MainNet now operational and early adoption underway, Krown Technologies plans to continue expanding its ecosystem throughout 2026 with additional utilities, integrations, and strategic partnerships.

About Krown Network

Krown Network is a next-generation quantum-secured Layer-1 blockchain that powers more than 30 Web3 platforms within the Camelot Ecosystem, including KrownDEX, Krown Explorer, Qastle Wallet, Krown Social, and KrownIQ. Built in partnership with Quantum eMotion, Krown integrates QRNG2 quantum entropy and post-quantum cryptography to secure digital finance for both the present and post-quantum future.

Peter Biggs, CMO, Krown Technologies Inc.

media@krown.network

Website: https://krown.network

Explorer: https://explorer.krown.network

DEX: https://krowndex.com

About Quantum eMotion

Quantum eMotion (TSX-V: QNC | OTCQB: QNCCF | FSE:34Q0)is a publicly traded quantum security company specializing in quantum random number generation (QRNG) and post-quantum cryptography. Its QRNG2 technology delivers true quantum entropy used to secure cryptographic keys, blockchain networks, and digital communications against both classical and quantum threats. Through its partnership with Krown Network, Quantum eMotion provides the quantum-grade security foundation that protects Krown’s wallets, transactions, and validator infrastructure.

For further information, please visit our website at https://www.quantumemotion.com/ or contact:

Francis Bellido, Chief Executive Officer

Tel: 514.956.2525

Email: info@quantumemotion.com

Website: www.quantumemotion.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.