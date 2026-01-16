Submit Release
ICE Arrests Worst of the Worst Criminal Illegal Aliens Including Child Rapists, Murderers, and Violent Domestic Abusers

Federal law enforcement officers are facing a more than 1,300% increase in assaults against them as they put their lives on the line to arrest the worst of the worst

WASHINGTON — U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) announced the arrest of more worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens from across the country, including those convicted of child rape, murder, and battery by strangulation.

“There is nothing that will stop ICE law enforcement from putting American families, American children, and American LIVES FIRST. Just yesterday ICE arrested child rapists, murderers, and domestic abusers,” said a DHS Spokesperson. “70% of all ICE arrests are of illegal aliens charged or convicted of a crime in the U.S. Our brave officers are risking their own lives every day to make our communities safer.”

Yesterday’s arrests include:

WOTW1

Yefferson Pineda-De Velasquez, a criminal illegal alien from El Salvador convicted of aggravated sexual assault of a child in Travis County, Texas.

WOTW2

Santiago Villa-Yanez, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico convicted of domestic assault and battery by strangulation, resisting an officer, and a charge of shooting with intent to kill in Okmulgee, Oklahoma.

WOTW3

Ernst Joachim, a criminal illegal alien from Haiti convicted of corruption of minors and unlawful contact with a minor sexual offense in Wilkes Barre, Pennsylvania.

WOTW4

Desmond Woodburn, a criminal illegal alien from Jamaica convicted of murder in Queens, New York.

WOTW5

Fariborz Arzani, a criminal illegal alien from Iran convicted for robbery in Santa Monica, California.

