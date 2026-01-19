Lara Fabian brings her iconic voice to a Valentine’s Day celebration at Rixos Radamis Sharm El Sheikh on 14 February.

UNITED KINGDOM, January 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Global Star Lara Fabian Set to Headline a Spectacular Valentine’s Concert at Rixos Radamis Sharm El Sheikh Rixos Hotels Egypt is delighted to announce a magical Valentine’s Day celebration featuring internationally acclaimed Canadian Belgian singer Lara Fabian, set to grace the stage at Rixos Radamis Sharm El Sheikh on 14 February. Renowned for her powerhouse vocals and emotional artistry, Lara Fabian promises an unforgettable evening filled with romance, elegance, and world-class entertainment.With a celebrated career spanning over three decades, Lara Fabian has sold more than 20 million records worldwide and is admired for her timeless hits including “Je t’aime,” “Adagio,” and “Love by Grace.” Her soulful performances and global appeal have captivated audiences across continents, making her one of the most beloved voices in contemporary music.Guests staying at Rixos Radamis Sharm El Sheikh, Rixos Premium Seagate, Rixos Sharm El Sheikh, and Club Privé by Rixos will enjoy exclusive complimentary access to this extraordinary live performance. Set on the resort’s spectacular open-air stage with the shimmering Red Sea as its backdrop, the concert will offer a truly enchanting atmosphere perfect for celebrating love.“At Rixos Hotels Egypt, we are committed to delivering exceptional entertainment experiences that elevate our guests’ stay,” said Mr. Erkan Yildirim, Managing Director of Rixos Hotels Egypt. “Hosting a world-renowned artist like Lara Fabian on Valentine’s Day reflects our dedication to creating unforgettable moments and reinforcing our position as a leading destination for luxury and entertainment.”Ideally situated along the pristine shores of the Red Sea, Rixos Radamis Sharm El Sheikh combines sophisticated accommodations, exceptional dining, and premium hospitality, making it the ideal setting for this extraordinary Valentine’s celebration.

