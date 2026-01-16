Submit Release
DHS Highlights Worst of the Worst Criminal Illegal Aliens Arrested in Minnesota Including Perpetrators of Fraud, Thieves, and Drug Traffickers

While Governor Walz and Mayor Frey continue to smear law enforcement, ICE officers are risking their lives to arrest criminals they released into the U.S.

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) highlights the success of Operation Metro Surge in Minnesota with the arrests of worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens from Minnesota neighborhoods including perpetrators of fraud, thieves, and drug traffickers. These arrests occurred despite a lack of cooperation from sanctuary politicians who RELEASE criminal illegal aliens directly from jails onto the streets of Minnesota to terrorize more innocent Americans.

Governor Tim Walz and Mayor Jacob Frey refuse to cooperate with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and have released nearly 470 criminal illegal aliens back into American communities since President Trump took office. DHS has called on Governor Walz and Mayor Frey this week to put the safety of Minnesotans and the American public first and honor the ICE arrest detainers of the more than 1,360 aliens, including violent criminals, in the state’s custody.

“Another day and more perpetrators of fraud, thieves, and drug traffickers arrested from the streets of Minnesota by our brave law enforcement,” said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “We are in Minnesota to arrest the worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens. Governor Walz and Mayor Frey refuse to let us into their jails and instead chose to release criminal illegal aliens back into Minnesota neighborhoods to victimize more Americans. Despite violence against them and a lack of cooperation from sanctuary politicians, our law enforcement will not stop their efforts to get these dirtbags out of our country.”

Criminal illegal aliens arrested yesterday during Operation Metro Surge include:

WOTW1

Khin Zaw Than, a criminal illegal alien from Burma convicted of vehicle theft, obstructing police, and possession of burglary tools. He was also arrested for drug possession and driving under the influence.

WOTW2

Juan Gonzalez-Escamilla, removed from the U.S. thirteen times and convicted of two counts of driving under the influence of liquor, obstructing police, fraud, and impersonating.

WOTW3

Juan Pablo Torres Cheme, a criminal illegal alien from Ecuador convicted of drug trafficking.

WOTW4

Ying Li, a criminal illegal alien convicted of prostitution.

WOW5

Fadhily Abubakari Mshihiri, a criminal illegal alien from Tanzania convicted of larceny.

DHS Highlights Worst of the Worst Criminal Illegal Aliens Arrested in Minnesota Including Perpetrators of Fraud, Thieves, and Drug Traffickers

