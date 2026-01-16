Secretary Noem Announces New Deputy Director of ICE

WASHINGTON — Today, Secretary Kristi Noem announced the new Deputy Director of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), Mr. Charles Wall.

"Effective immediately, Charles Wall will serve as the Deputy Director of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement," said Secretary Noem. "For the last year, Mr. Wall served as ICE’s Principal Legal Advisor, playing a key role in helping us deliver historic results in arresting and removing the worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens from American neighborhoods. Mr. Wall has served as an ICE attorney for 14 years and is a forward leaning, strategic thinker who understands the importance of prioritizing the removal of murderers, rapists, pedophiles, gang members, and terrorists from our country. I look forward to working with him in his new role to make America safe again."

Mr. Wall served as ICE's Principal Legal Advisor where he oversaw a staff of over 3,500 attorneys and support personnel who represent DHS in removal proceedings and provide accurate, timely, and complete legal advice and counsel to the agency’s senior officials and workforce.

He has served at ICE since 2012. Prior to his tenure as ICE's Principal Legal Advisor, Mr. Wall served as the agency's Deputy Chief Counsel for New Orleans and the Assistant Chief Counsel in Louisiana.

Prior to joining ICE, Mr. Wall served as a prosecutor and Senior Assistant District Attorney at the Orleans Parish District Attorney’s Office from 2009 to 2012. In this role, Mr. Wall and his team were responsible for securing countless major felony convictions against dangerous and violent criminals.

Mr. Wall holds a Bachelor of Arts in history from the University of New Orleans and a Juris Doctor from Tulane Law School.

