Georgina Amabeli Delgado-Moore: Faith, Resilience, and Empowerment Shaping Purpose-Driven Living

LENOIR CITY, TN, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Author of Believe..!!, Motivational Speaker and Life Coach Shares a Powerful Message of Identity, Purpose, and Intentional SuccessGeorgina Amabeli Delgado-Moore is an author, speaker, and purpose-driven life coach whose work is reshaping how individuals define success, resilience, and fulfillment. Through her deeply personal journey and professional expertise, Georgina is dedicated to helping people reclaim their identity, align their lives with purpose, and transform adversity into strength. Her message resonates across cultures and industries, offering hope, clarity, and practical guidance for those seeking meaning beyond conventional measures of achievement.Georgina’s life story is rooted in overcoming profound challenges from an early age. Experiences of abandonment, abuse, and the responsibility of working at a young age shaped her character and forged a deep sense of resilience and determination. Rather than allowing these circumstances to define her limitations, Georgina used them as catalysts for growth. Her lived experience became the foundation of her mission: to guide others in recognizing their worth, rebuilding confidence, and creating a life anchored in purpose rather than circumstance.With a successful career spanning multiple industries, Georgina brings both credibility and compassion to her work. She holds a university degree in Mechanical Engineering with a minor in business and has worked in roles such as planner and operations, and business management for international companies. Her professional journey eventually led her to found Greenpoint Tax Solutions, where she provides financial coaching, tax planning, and business guidance. As an IRS Authorized Agent, Georgina has empowered individuals and small businesses to achieve financial clarity while ensuring their financial decisions align with their values and long-term goals.In addition to her work in finance and coaching, Georgina is a sought-after motivational speaker known for her authenticity and ability to connect with diverse audiences. She speaks openly about perseverance, faith, and the importance of “running your own race,” encouraging individuals to pursue purpose over comparison-driven happiness. Her talks challenge audiences to see rejection not as failure, but as an essential part of growth and self-discovery, especially in a world dominated by curated social media narratives.Georgina is also the author of Believe..!!, a book that captures her philosophy of finding meaning even in the smallest acts of faith. The book reflects her belief that keeping God in one’s heart, aligning finances with values, and living intentionally are essential components of a fulfilling life. The launch of Believe marked a defining milestone in her journey, allowing her to share her message with a broader audience and solidify her role as a voice for faith-driven empowerment and personal transformation.A mother of three, including a set of twins, Georgina balances her professional endeavors with family life, embodying the values she teaches. She is a strong advocate for resilience, self-confidence, and purpose-driven living, particularly for women navigating the demands of career, family, and personal growth. Fluent in English and Spanish, Georgina engages diverse communities with a message that transcends language and background, emphasizing courage, authenticity, and the power of inner belief.Georgina attributes her success to resilience, faith, and a lifelong commitment to personal growth. Her journey through education, culminating in earning a university degree, became a cornerstone of self-belief and independence. Reconnecting with her family through ancestry research further deepened her sense of purpose, reinforcing the importance of connection, gratitude, and understanding one’s roots. For Georgina, success is not measured solely by external accomplishments but by inner peace, integrity, and the ability to positively impact others.At the core of Georgina’s work and personal life are the values she holds closest: God, family, and integrity. She openly acknowledges the ongoing challenge of slowing down in a fast-paced world, reminding herself to return to the present moment and find calm in simple rituals, such as sharing a quiet cup of tea. This balance between ambition and stillness continues to guide her forward. Through her writing, speaking, and coaching, Georgina Amabeli Delgado-Moore is redefining success as a life lived with clarity, faith, and purpose.

