Dr. Mohana Rao Patibandla Honored at Global Healthcare Awards 2025

Dr. Mohana Rao Patibandla receives the Global Healthcare Awards 2025 for excellence in neurosurgery and spine surgery in India. Dr. Mohana Rao Patibandla receiving the ET Business Excellence Award from Bollywood actor and Guest of Honour, Kunal Kapoor Dr. Mohana Rao Patibandla receiving the “Best Minimally Invasive Neurosurgeon, Spine Surgeon and Stereotactic Neurosurgeon” award at the Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam Inspiration Awards 2025 in New Delhi. The award was presented in the presence of Brij Bhushan a Dr. Mohana Rao Patibandla receives the “Best Minimally Invasive Neurosurgeon, Spine Surgeon, and Endovascular Surgeon in India 2025” award from the Chief Minister of Goa, Dr. Pramod Sawant, at the Sardar Patel Unity Summit & Awards 2025. Dr. Mohana Rao Patibandla speaking at the TEDx Nerul event, an independently organized TED event, on stage with a vibrant backdrop and red circular carpet.

Founder of Dr Rao’s Hospital, Dr Mohana Rao Patibandla, was recognised as the best neurosurgeon and spine surgeon in India for leadership and excellence.

Our goal has always been to deliver advanced neurosurgical care with compassion, precision, and integrity for every patient we serve” — Dr. Mohana Rao Patibandla, Founder & Chief Neurosurgeon, Dr. Rao’s Hospital

GUNTUR, ANDHRA PRADESH, INDIA, January 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Mohana Rao Patibandla, Founder, Chief Neurosurgeon, and Managing Director of Dr. Rao’s Hospital, has been recognized at the Global Healthcare Awards 2025 as one of India’s foremost specialists in neurosurgery and spine surgery, reinforcing his leadership in advanced neurological care.Dr. Rao is widely acknowledged as one of the best neurosurgeons in Guntur , Andhra Pradesh, and India, and leads Dr. Rao’s Hospital, a state-of-the-art center dedicated to brain, spine, and nerve care. The hospital is recognized as one of the best neurologic and neurosurgical facilities in the region, offering advanced, patient-centric care and comprehensive treatment options for complex neurological conditions.About Dr. Mohana Rao PatibandlaDr. Mohana Rao Patibandla is a highly skilled and internationally trained neurosurgeon with more than two decades of experience in the diagnosis and surgical management of neurological and spinal disorders. He founded Dr. Rao’s Hospital in Guntur to bring world-class neurosurgical care closer to patients in Andhra Pradesh and beyond, empowering individuals with access to advanced procedures previously available only in major metropolitan centers.Under his leadership, Dr. Rao’s Hospital has earned a reputation for excellence through:Comprehensive neurosurgical services covering brain, spine, and nerve disordersUtilization of cutting-edge technology and minimally invasive surgical techniquesA multidisciplinary care model focused on positive outcomes and patient well-beingPersonalized attention with robust support services for patients and familiesDr. Rao’s unwavering commitment to quality has helped establish the hospital as one of the preeminent neurosurgery centers in India, drawing patients from across states and internationally for specialized care.Global Healthcare Awards RecognitionThe Global Healthcare Awards 2025 honor professionals and institutions that demonstrate leadership and excellence across healthcare disciplines. Dr. Patibandla’s accolade — Best Spine Surgeon & Neurosurgeon in India — highlights his contributions in advancing neurosurgical techniques, patient outcomes, and clinical leadership. The award underscores his role in expanding access to high-quality neurological care from a regional hub in Guntur.Commitment to Patient Care and InnovationDr. Rao’s clinical philosophy emphasizes compassionate medicine, innovative surgical practices, and evidence-based care. These principles are reflected in the hospital’s holistic approach, which integrates diagnostic precision, surgical expertise, and rehabilitation services to support each patient’s recovery journey.Dr. Rao’s Hospital — A Center of ExcellenceDr. Rao’s Hospital in Guntur is regarded among the best neurology, neurosurgery, and spine surgery hospitals in Andhra Pradesh and India. Its advanced facilities and specialized care pathways have helped it emerge as a trusted destination for patients seeking expert treatment for neurological conditions such as brain tumors, spinal disorders, cerebrovascular disease, epilepsy surgery, and minimally invasive neurosurgical procedures.best neurosurgeon in Gunturbest spine surgeon in Gunturneurosurgery hospital in Gunturadvanced neurosurgical care Andhra PradeshHospital Address:12-19-67, Old Bank Road, Kothapet,Opposite Sravani Hospital,Guntur, Andhra Pradesh, India📞 Phone: +91 90100 56444📧 Email: info@drraoshospitals.com🌐 Website: https://drraoshospitals.com About Dr. Rao’s HospitalDr. Rao’s Hospital is a specialized neuroscience center in Guntur focused on advanced neurosurgery, spine surgery, and neurological care. Founded by Dr. Mohana Rao Patibandla, the hospital is committed to delivering compassionate, cutting-edge treatment with a patient-first philosophy.

Dr. Rao's Hosptial - the best neurosurgery hospital in India

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.